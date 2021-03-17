Vicky Kay Bilbruck

Vicky Kay Bilbruck, 78, of Litchfield, passed away at St. John’s Hospital, Springfield, on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 10:25 p.m.

She was born March 3, 1943 to Robert Simons and Eileen (Turner) St. Clair.

She married Jack Bilbruck.

Vicky was a homemaker.

She is survived by her daughter, Kim (Dale) Watkins of Mesa, AZ; grandchildren, Dale A. (Bonnie) Watkins of Abilene, TX, Patrick J. Watkins of Mesa, AZ; great-grandchildren, Maycie Watkins, Grady Watkins; siblings, Randall St. Clair of Newton, and Jeffrey St. Clair of Woodburn.

Vicky was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, Robert St. Clair and Tony St. Clair.

Graveside were held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the Oak Hill Cemetery, Palmyra.

Kravanya Funeral Home, in Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.