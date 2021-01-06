Vickey Lynn Swires

Vickey Lynn Swires, 61, of Carlinville, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at her home with her husband by her side.

She was born Sept. 22, 1959 to James and Kathleen Gillespie in Carlinville.

Vickey married Curtis Swires on Jan. 29, 1994 in Carlinville.

Vickey was a CNA, working at local nursing homes and Carlinville Area Hospital. She loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Curtis; parents; daughters, Marlo (Chris Suhre) Morrow, Francie (Chris) Cameron, and Katie (Tony) Santillo; and stepson, Jeremy Swires.

Cremation rites have been accorded and the family has had a private celebration of Vickey’s life.

Memorials may go to the Susan G. Komen Foundation in Vickey’s name.

Anyone wishing to leave online condolences may do so at heinzfuneralhome.com.