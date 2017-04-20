Veterans’ caravan set April 22

A veterans’ caravan will be held in the southern portion of the county Saturday, April 22. The caravan will begin at the Veterans Memorial in Mt. Olive and proceed to the memorials in each town for a brief service and the placing of a flag.

Transportation will be provided for the flag presenters and other veterans. Spectators are encouraged to arrive at each location 10 minutes prior to the scheduled time.

The Mt. Olive ceremony will begin at 9 a.m., followed by Benld at 9:35 a.m., Gillespie at 10 a.m., Dorchester at 10:30 a.m., and Bunker Hill at 11 a.m. There will then be a brief intermission to allow participants to get a drink and use the restroom, before proceeding to the Staunton ceremony, which will begin at 11:45 a.m., then to Sawyerville at 12:10 p.m. and finally to Wilsonville at 12:35 p.m.

Immediately following the Wilsonville ceremony, a luncheon will be held for all participants at the Wilsonville Community Center, located at 317 Wilson Avenue. Barbecue pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, chips, drinks and dessert will be provided.

The event is sponsored by the Veteran’s Assistance Commission, Wilsonville Community Outreach, Village of Wilsonville and the Southern Macoupin Veteran’s Caravan Committee.