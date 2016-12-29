Veterans Assistance Commission to visit area

12-29-16

Joe White, superintendent of the Macoupin County Veterans Assistance Commission (VAC), will be at the Cahokia Township Office, Benld, from 9-11:30 a.m., Tuesday and Thursday, Jan. 3 and 5.

He will also be at the Bunker Hill American Legion Hall from 9-11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11, and at Girard City Hall from 9-11:30 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 12.

White will be able to help qualified veterans, needy veterans and their families with claim work and assistance, such as shelter, food, utilities, etc.

The Macoupin County Veterans Assistance Commission is located at 220 North Broad Street, Carlinville. For more information, call (217) 854-5249.