Verona Kalvin

Verona Kalvin, 95, of Mt. Olive died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at 6:23 a.m. at Heritage Health of Staunton.

She was born Nov. 4, 1923 in Staunton, the daughter of the late Mike Busonic and Verona Kozak.

She married Steven James Kalvin Jan. 22, 1949 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Mt. Olive. He preceded her in death July 13, 2001.

Verona attended Mt. Olive schools. Her last employment was Acu Rule, Mt. Olive, and she previously was employed by the International Paper Company, Litchfield.

She was a manager of Mt. Olive’s Turner Hall with her husband, Steve.

Her interests included word books. She was an avid Cubs fan and loved and supported her family.

She is survived by one son, James (Jan) Kalvin of Madison, Wisc.; a sister, Margaret Ban of St. Louis; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Joe, Steve, Mike Jr., George and Frank Busonic; four sisters, Marie Mateja, Helen Sullivan, Annabelle Zippay and Elizabeth Sanders.

Visitation will take place Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Mt. Olive with a funeral service to follow with the Rev. James Ritter officiating.

Burial will be in Union Miners Cemetery, Mt. Olive.

A lunch for family and friends, served by the Immanual Lutheran Lydia Circle, will be served at Zion Lutheran Fellowship Hall. Memorials can be made to Union Miners Cemetery. Online condolensces can be given at beckerandson.com. Becker & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.