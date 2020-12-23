Verneda M. Masinelli

Verneda M. Masinelli, 100, of Staunton, IL, died at Heritage Health of Staunton, IL on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 5:20 am.

She was born June 16, 1920, in Prairetown, to Ferdinand E. Meyer & Clara (Gusewelle) Meyer. She married Remo Masinelli. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her children, Donald (Lou Ann) Masinelli of Whitehall, Montana, Dennis (Dianne) Masinelli of Staunton,, Doris (Bill) Cunningham of Carlinville, grandchildren, Scott Watson, Mark Watson, Cory Watson, Robert Masinelli, Jennifer Lemmons, Terri Jo Jensen, Ryan Masinelli, Angela King, Cherie Wright, Lindsay Scheafer, Brett Cunningham, Alyssa Cunningham, 15 great grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren.

Verneda was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, daughter, Diane Watson, sisters, Lorene Heil, Marie Farless, brother, Orville Meyer and great grandson, Benjamin Wright.

Private services will be held with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery, Staunton, IL.

Memorials are suggested to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Mt. Olive.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.