Verna Brakenhoff

Verna Marie Brakenhoff, 96, formerly of Litchfield, died at Good Samaritan Nursing Home, Quincy, IL on Nov. 11, 2019.

She was born Dec. 14, 1922, in Bunker Hill, to Herman and Lula (Suhrenbrock) Rull. Verna was married on May 5, 1945 to Victor Brakenhoff of Nokomis, at Zion Lutheran Church in Bunker Hill. Verna and Vic lived in Litchfield, where she worked in an insurance office, as a postal clerk at the Illinois State Capitol, and for many years in the front office of Milnot Creamery. Since 2008, Verna has resided in Quincy, at Good Samaritan.

Survivors include two daughters, Betty (Lloyd) Wacker of Waterloo and Peggy (Jim) Bailey of Quincy; three grandsons, Greg (Desiree) Wacker of Collinsville, Brad (Christine) Wacker of Seattle, Wash. and Matthew (Elizabeth) Bailey of Quincy; a step grandson, Tom (Katie) Bailey of Quincy, identical twin great grandsons, Jonah and Noah Bailey, two step great grandchildren, Olivia and James Daniel (J.D.) Bailey; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Verna was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers, Chester, Norman, and Gilbert (Bill).

Services will be at Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, with visitation on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral at 11.

Burial will be at Bunker Hill Cemetery, Bunker Hill. Donations in memory of Verna may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, Litchfield. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, IL is in charge of the arrangements.