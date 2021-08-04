Verna “Babe” Fritz

Verna Viola “Babe” Fritz, 98, of Staunton, IL, died at Heritage Health of Staunton, IL on Monday, August 2, 2021 at 10:00 pm.

She was born July 5, 1923, in Worden, IL to Joseph Kirkwood & Verna (Sawyer) Kirkwood.

She married Anton M. Fritz on February 27, 1939 in St. Louis, MO. He preceded her in death on April 1, 1982.

She was a nursing assistant.

She is survived by her son, Anton W. Fritz of Lebanon, IL, daughters, Verna V. Goodman of Mt. Olive, IL, Irene I. Arnold of Staunton, IL, 20 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren, 38 great great grandchildren.

Verna was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, son, Robert Eugene Fritz, daughter, Eileen Robertson, sister, Alberta Hansel, brother, Joseph Kirkwood, sister, Dorothy Hansel, sons in law, John Goodman, Mike Arnold, Donald Robertson and daughter in law, Judy Fritz.

Friends may call on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Benld, IL from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm.

Funeral services are Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10:00 am at Kravanya Funeral Home, Benld, IL. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Staunton, IL.

Memorials are suggested to Donor’s Choice. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Benld, IL is in charge of the arrangements.