Velma Ruth Buske

Velma Ruth Buske, 82, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at her home in Troy.

Velma was born on Sept. 20, 1939 in Salem, to Harry and Hazel Helm.

She married Glenn Allen Buske on Sept. 5, 1959 in Litchfield.

She graduated high school and worked as a real estate broker. Velma owned and operated Gateway Properties in Collinsville.

Velma is survived by her husband, Glenn, and 3 sons, Brad, Greg and Mike Buske.

Velma was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation was on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 at Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church in Troy.

Funeral service were at Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Graveside service were held at the Mt. Olive City Cemetery in Mt. Olive. Lunch will followed at Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church Hall.

Becker and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

