Velma Knetzer to celebrate 100th birthday

Velma (Sanson) Knetzer will celebrate her 100th birthday Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

Velma was born in Hettick to Elmer and Lula (Killam) Sanson. She attended school in Carlinville and graduated from Carlinville High School in 1938. She married William R. Knetzer June 28, 1942.

Velma has two sons, James (Kathy) and Richard Knetzer, all of Carlinville. She has two grandchildren, Kristofer (Katie) Knetzer of St. Louis and Kara (Glen) Hoette of Chesterfield, Mo. She also has three great-grandchildren, Coraline Knetzer, Tyson Hoette and Alyssa Hoette.

For 2 1/2 years, Velma has resided at the Village Morse Farm, 1050 West Main Street, Carlinville.