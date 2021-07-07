Vandalizing incidents continue at Carlinville parks

Four juveniles charged for damaging City Pool house

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Vandalization incidents continued to occur within the Carlinville Park District throughout the end of June.

Tower Grove Park art box

On June 24, Lori Hopping reported on Facebook that the art box at Tower Grove Park had been damaged. Hopping said that she ‘believed it to be the same work of whoever had caused destruction at the Loveless Park free library a month or so before.’

Graffiti

Regie Byots recently discovered graffiti that had been applied all over park signs, tables and the skating equipment.

“This is why we can’t do any upgrades to our parks,” Byots said on Facebook.

Byots added that one of her friends had mentioned the idea of using graffiti in an artistic fashion so that it couldn’t be abused.

“This isn’t easy to remove,” Byots said. “It is actually impossible to do so. Therefore, we have to paint over it which makes it even more tacky looking.”

Four juveniles charged for damaging City Pool house

Earlier in the month, a group of individuals broke into and damaged the Carlinville City Pool house. After further investigation, Macoupin County State Attorney Jordan Garrison, Carlinville Police Department Chief Dave Haley and the Carlinville Park Board announced that four juveniles had been held responsible and charged with misdemeanor criminal damage to property plus criminal trespass.

Pursuant to the Juvenile Court Act, petitions have been filed and no other information about the case will be put out, according to a press release.