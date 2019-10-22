V. Maxine Tonsor

V. Maxine Tonsor, 95, of Medora passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at Robings Manor in Brighton with her husband by her side.

She was born on February 2, 1924 in Carlinville to the late W. Cecil and Beulah R. (Baugh) Denby.

Maxine married Edward P. Tonsor on March 31, 1948 in Medora. He survives.

She graduated from Carlinville High school, was a member of St. Johns Altar Society, and was member of the Macoupin County Home Extension, having served more than 60 years. Maxine enjoyed spending her time helping on the farm, gardening, quilting, and sewing.

In addition to her husband, Ed, she is survived by two children Sharon Scherer of Columbia and Paul (Jan) Tonsor of Medora; four grandchildren Jennifer (Matt) Gimpert, Debra (Tim) Keefe, Andy (Les) Tonsor and Emily (Brian) Brophy; seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents Cecil and Beulah; sisters Marjorie Pocklington, Beulah Burger, Helen Millington, and Mary Kitzmiller; son in law Ron Scherer.

Visitation was Oct. 19 and burial was later Oct. 19 after a mass of Christian Burial St. John’s Catholic Church in Medora with Fr. Bill Kessler presiding.

Burial followed at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fieldon.

Memorials may be made to Southwestern Foundation for Educational Excellence.