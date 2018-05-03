Upcoming sports camps in Carlinville

CARLINVILLE (May 3, 2018) – Carlinville High School girls’ basketball coach Darrin DeNeve has announced plans to hold a basketball camp for girls entering fifth through eighth grades in the 2018-19 school year.

The camp will be held at the Carlinville Middle School gym from May 29 through June 1, from 8:15 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The cost of the camp is $35 per camper and it will include a t-shirt, refreshments, instruction, and prizes. For more information or to obtain a registration form, e-mail Coach DeNeve at deneved@cusd1.com.

Volleyball

Carlinville High School will host volleyball camps for middle school grades four through eight and for high school students June 4-7 at the DeMuzio Sports Center.

High school students will meet from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Middle school students meet from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Cost is $75. Forms must be turned in by May 18 to guarantee shirt size.

Boys basketball

A youth camp for boys basketball players in fourth, fifth and sixth grade will take place May 14, 15 and 17.

The three-day camp will provide kids a chance to learn and practice basic basketball skills such as dribbling, passing and shooting. Coach Alan Cooper, assistant boys coaches and players will give instruction and provide opportunities to practice fundamentals, which also includes contests and competitions.

Cost is $30, and will be held in the Carlinville Middle School gymnasium.

Additionally, a mini-dribbler camp will take place May 7, 8 and 10 from 3:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. at the Demuzio Sports Center.

This camp is open to those in first, second and third grade for both boys and girls.

The camp will provide kids a chance to learn and practice basic basketball skills such as dribbling, passing and shooting. Coach Alan Cooper, assistant boys coaches and players will give instruction and provide opportunities to practice fundamentals, which also includes contests and competitions.

Cost is $30.