University of Illinois Extension offering Certified Food Protection Managers Class & Exam in September

University of Illinois Extension offering Certified Food Protection

University of Illinois Extension will be offering the state mandated Certified Food Protection Managers class and exam. The Illinois Department of Public Health Food Sanitation Code (section 750.540) requires food service establishments to be under the operational supervision of a certified food protection manager during hours of operation. Certificates need renewal every five years and class attendance is mandatory to sit for the exam.

The two-day course will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Macoupin County Extension Office in Carlinville on September 26 and 27. Participants are required to attend both days of classes. The exam will take place on the second day. Please bring a photo id. This class, the materials, and the exam will be offered in English. If you have special needs or require assistance, please let us know during registration for reasonable accommodations.

The class will be taught by Extension Nutrition & Wellness Educator, Lisa Peterson and provides the minimum classroom work to prepare for the National Certification Examination. Topics include foodborne illnesses, safe food handling, cooking and storage, employee health and hygiene, facility safety and maintenance, cleaning and sanitization.

Please pre-register by September 6. Pre-registration is required because exams need to be ordered prior to course. Register by calling the Macoupin County Extension Office or online at http://web.extension.illinois.edu/cjmm. For any questions or concerns, please call the Macoupin County Extension Office at 217-854-9604 or emailing lap5981@illinois.edu.

University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact 217-854-9604. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.