Unicycler travels through Carlinville on cross country journey to Arizona

Unicycler travels through Carlinville on cross country journey

By TORI HARTSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

On July 25 and 26, many Macoupin County residents noticed a young man unicycling on Route 66 and around town. Peter Frank, a 19-year-old from Escanaba, Mich. is unicycling across the country – for a cause.

On Oct. 20, 2015, Frank was run over by a car while playing in a pile of leaves on a street curb when he was 14 years old. The accident caused Frank to go into a coma, and he suffered many life-threatening external and internal injuries. His back, femur, ribs, scapula and tailbone were broken, he had a punctured lung and he also suffered from liver and spleen damage.

Frank was rushed to the hospital in Marquette, Mich., which was around 70 miles from his home. While Frank was recovering in the hospital, his parents were able to stay by his side every single day by staying at Beacon House. Beacon House is a non-profit organization that provides housing for families that have to travel away from home across the Upper Peninsula for medical treatment. The cost to stay at Beacon House is only a donation at whatever amount the family can afford.

Frank credits Beacon House for his ability to wake up from the coma. A representative explained in a video on the Beacon House website a conversation that she had with Frank:

“He said that even though he was in a coma, he knew his parents were there…he sensed their presence…and he always attributed Beacon House to being the reason that they were,” said the representative. “He said that we made it possible for them to be with him, and that is really powerful to me.”

Frank first learned to unicycle at eleven years old, and it was his favorite hobby. And although doctors were unsure if Frank would ever be able to walk again, he was determined to walk and even get back on the unicycle one day.

Now, six years later, Frank is back on his unicycle in a big way: he is in the process of cycling from Appleton, Wis. all the way to Phoenix, Ariz. Frank wants to ride his unicycle across America to raise money for The Beacon House, the organization that changed his life forever.

Frank made his way into Central Illinois in late July, and he even ate at local spots like The Wood Duck and Potrillo’s Mexican Restaurant. Carlinville Park District and Carlinville Police Department also allowed him to sleep at the park.

Anyone wishing to donate to Peter Frank’s cause can visit http://upbeaconhouse.org/peterfrank/ and click “Donate”. Also, if anyone wants to track Frank’s progress and learn more about his story, they can visit whereispeterfrank.com to find out where he is at any given time and find out more about him.

Frank is also sharing his journey on social media. His Facebook group is called “Peter Unicycles America”, his YouTube channel is “Peter Frank”, and his Instagram and TikTok handle is @whereispeterfrank.