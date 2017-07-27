Uncertain futures for schools without SB1: Superintendents

By Eric Becker

They stood at the podium as one voice – several area school superintendents discussing how a simple state senate bill being passed can help their school districts from possible financial ruin.

On Tuesday, July 18, several of them gathered at Brighton North Elementary School to voice opinions on why Governor Bruce Rauner should sign into law Senate Bill 1 – with the needs of children as the number one reason.

School and community members from AC Central, Alton, Bethalto Civic Memorial, Bunker Hill, Hardin Calhoun, Carlinville, Carrollton, Gillespie, Jerseyville, North Greene, Mt. Olive, Regional Office of Education #40, Region 3 Special Education Cooperative, Southwestern, Staunton and Waverly were on hand to lend support for the bill.

Southwestern School District hosted the press conference at Brighton North Elementary School’s library. Superintendent Brad Skertich opened with a statement on the senate bill.

“Throughout this financial crisis, Southwestern has been asked to do more with less,” Skertich said. “Increase class sizes, cut programs, avoid curriculum updates, reduce faculty and staff and administrators. We have struggled to meet the social and emotional needs of our students. We have reorganized buildings and placed a heavy, heavy burden on our parent and booster clubs.”

If passed, Senate Bill 1 would be the first school funding overhaul that has passed both chambers of the state legislature in 20 years. Governor Rauner has threatened to veto any bill that would give Chicago area schools more of an advantage. Rauner has said he has a plan that would be healthier for school districts.

Senate Bill 1 would mean no school district would lose any money of state or local resources and new funds would strategically invest toward the most underfunded schools. Without the bill being enacted, the state has no evidence-based formula and thus, no authority to expend those funds. The next scheduled payment for schools is August 10.

Carrollton Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kerry Cox also chipped in on what not having funding would have on her district.

“When we talk about state funding, 50 percent of our annual revenue comes from the state, and when it has not been delivered on time it does impact us,” Cox said. “Last summer, I was forced to determine how many days our school doors could be open. At one point and time during the school year, our small school was almost $400,000 in the red from not receiving mandated categorical payments. To date we still have not received $190,000 in mandated categoricals for fiscal year 2017. In this spring alone, we cut another three and a half licensed positions which, in our small district that’s almost seven percent of our licensed staff.”

Waverly School Superintendent Dustin Day also gave his opinion on what the bill would have on his district.

“The state failed to pay me $123,111.11 – you remember numbers like that when it’s money owed to you and it’s not given,” Day said. “Although Waverly does have 211 days in reserve money, it has taken years for that district to keep that reserve – long before me. When those sources are eliminated, it will take far greater years to get that back. For my district, I will be able to sustain for longer than most. However, there are districts with less than 40 days reserve. There are districts up by Springfield that do not have the reserves to either a – open school or b – make Christmas.”

Hardin-Calhoun superintendent Dr. Kate Sievers also weighed in on the ordeal affecting area schools.

“Currently, the state of Illinois owes Calhoun Unit 40 over $166,000 just in categorical payments,” Sievers said. “We have worked hard to keep the negative impact of the proration of general state aid from becoming a full blown financial crisis. At this point we have 22 days cash on hand at our school district. The district is currently running on bare bones. In total, proration for the general state aid has cost our school district approximately $736,000 since 2012. That’s about a third of our budget.”

Civic Memorial brought a bus load of students, community leaders and teachers to the press conference. Their superintendent, Dr. Jill Griffin, also discussed what negative impact not getting this bill would have on her district.

“In March, we cut over $2.3 million in a public board meeting just simply to balance the books,” Griffin said. “This was not a decision that our board or I took lightly. We cut over 20 positions from our school district. Eleven teachers. We cut positions, hours and benefits from many employees.”

Griffin said the district then had to establish a $2 million line of credit with the local bank for fear of being unable to make payroll at the end of the year.

“This was a direct result of the state not sending this year’s categorical payments on time to fully support our special education students, transportation and early education programs,” Griffin said. “If this impasse continues in Springfield, our district will have to cut even deeper next year, which will further impact the level of education we can provide our students.”

When asked why the superintendents support this bill over others being discussed, Skertich simply said, “There’s one bill after six years that has passed both the general assembly and the house and the senate. There’s one bill that treats all students the same, and there’s one bill that we’ve seen the numbers running verified by the ISBE. So that’s why we stand by Senate Bill 1.”

Staunton Superintendent of Schools Dr. Dan Cox was the lone county superintendent to speak at the press conference, echoing what many of the others before him had stated.

“At Staunton schools, we do not suffer from a spending problem, we suffer from a revenue problem as a result of operating schools under the most inequitable and inadequate funding system in the nation,” Cox said. “We’ve reduced our teaching staff by 19 percent resulting in elementary class sizes of 29 students per class, while junior high classes exceed 30 kids per class. Administrative staff has been reduced by 25 percent and support staff by 15 percent.”

Carlinville superintendent of schools Dr. Becky Schuchman (center) was one of several superintendents who attended a press conference in Brighton July 18 to support Senate Bill 1.