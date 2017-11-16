Two charged in stabbing incident

CARLINVILLE (Nov. 16, 2017) – Following an investigation by Carlinville Police Department, charges have been filed against two Carlinville residents in connection with the Nov. 6 stabbing of a man in Carlinville.

Joshua A. Green, 23, has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery, while Brittany P. Stewart, also 23, has been charged with one count of aggravated battery. Both are currently incarcerated in Macoupin County Jail; Green is being held on $75,000 bond, while Stewart is being held on $50,000 bond.

According to information released by police following the incident, a male subject entered the Carlinville Casey’s General Store at 1:08 a.m. with multiple stab wounds about his body. Responding officers administered first aid until an ambulance arrived; the male was taken to Carlinville Area Hospital and later transferred to a Springfield hospital.

Officers responded to an address in the 700 block of South Locust Street, where they made contact with a male and female who had blood on and about their persons. After further investigation, a search warrant was granted for they property.

While Green’s charges are for using a knife to stab an individual in the back and causing great bodily harm to the individual, Stewart’s charge does not stem directly from the stabbing itself. Rather, her charge is for allegedly shoving a “blood-covered hand” into an officer’s mouth.

Both Green and Stewart are set to appear in front of Judge Joshua Meyer for a preliminary hearing at 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 27.