Turkey season off to a chilly start

PALMYRA (April 26, 2018) – Spring turkey season in Macoupin County and the rest of the northern zone sure had a memorable first day on April 16. Wind chills below freezing and snow blowing throughout most of the day were some of the challenges area hunters faced. Despite this, Macoupin County hunters had a harvest of 27 birds. The first season continued through April 20, with four additional seasons through May 17. Hunters have until 1 p.m. each day to take a shot at an Illinois gobbler.

The southern zone is in the midst of their second season. So far, hunters throughout the state have harvested 2,482 birds. Combined with the 1,156 youth hunters took at the beginning of the month, there have been 3,638 turkeys harvested in Illinois.

About 24.5 percent less turkeys were shot during this year’s youth season than in the previous year. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources states weather undoubtedly was a factor in this year’s decline in harvest as youth hunters experienced unseasonably cold temperatures throughout the four-day season. This year, a total of 5,274 youth turkey permits were issued, including 106 permits for special hunt areas. In 2017, 5,601 permits were issued, including 106 for special hunt areas.

The top five counties for harvest during this year’s youth season were Randolph (43), Jo Daviess (34), Adams (33), Fayette (33), and Jefferson (33). Next were Jackson County with 29 birds harvested, Marion and Perry Counties with 27 and then a three-way tie with Macoupin, Mercer and Wayne Counties. Macoupin County youth shot 26 birds, just two fewer than in 2017.

Last year, hunters throughout the youth and regular seasons in Illinois harvested 15,720 birds. This made for a permit success rate of 22 percent. Then, 98 percent of turkeys taken were male. Macoupin hunters contributed 238 turkeys to that total.

Traditionally, most of the turkeys harvested are taken during the first three seasons. Last year, Macoupin County hunters harvested 76 birds during the first season, 60 during the second, 49 during the third, 19 during the fourth and 9 during the final season.