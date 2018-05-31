Turkey numbers down, weather to blame

By Kathleen Clark

PALMYRA (May 31, 2018) – Turkey hunters throughout the state had a rough 2018 spring season. Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) officials expected numbers to be lower in most areas due to a number of factors.

IDNR released their preliminary spring turkey harvest numbers last week. Macoupin County hunters harvested 224 gobblers this year, including the youth season. This is substantially less — nearly 19 percent — than turkeys taken here during the 2017 season. Macoupin County ranked in the lower half of the state when compared to how they did last year, but held onto a commendable ranking of 16th out of 100 counties for their total harvest. Twenty-six of those birds were taken by youth hunters during a season that spanned two weekends in March and April. This was on par with the state; about 9 percent of the total harvest was taken during the youth season.

Throughout the state, hunters harvested 13,500 turkeys during all seasons; 2,220 (14 percent) less than in 2017. On average, counties saw a decline of about 7 percent from last year. Only 20 counties had the same or better harvest than last year.

Despite the decrease in numbers, wildlife officials are not worried about a decline in turkeys. “We anticipated some declines as a result of the poor production of young turkeys noted during our 2017 Brood Survey last summer,” said IDNR Wild Turkey Program Manager Luke Garver. “Youth season hunters experienced cold and wet weather during both weekends in much of the state, and winter-like conditions continued into the early season segments in both the north and south zones. It is not often Illinois turkey hunters can say they’ve had the opportunity to experience both snowfall and 90-degree weather in one season.”

Last year, hunters were approaching the 2006 state record of 16,569 turkeys harvested when they bagged 15,720. While total numbers appeared dramatically lower in some counties, the average for the past five years throughout the state has been relatively stable and comes out to about 14,590 birds during all seasons. This year’s harvest was the lowest in the past five years, but the youth season still was the second highest during that same time period. That being said, the season was expanded by two days last year. Garver points out that the youth season claims about 10 percent of the total turkey harvest each year.

Overall, just over 80 percent of the 100 counties in the state decreased in harvest numbers from last year.

The top counties for spring wild turkey harvest in the South Zone in 2018 were Jefferson (362), Randolph (303), Jackson (287), Marion (269), and Pope (261). The top five North Zone counties for spring turkey harvest this year were Jo Daviess (584), Fulton (336), Adams (331), Pike (310), and Hancock (296).

The 2018 season dates were April 9-May 10 in the South Zone and April 16-May 17 in the North Zone.