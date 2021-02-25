Tuition waiver program available for 2021-2022 academic year

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) recently updated information on their website for the 2021-22 academic year Illinois Special Education Teacher Tuition Waiver (SETTW) Program. ISAC annually awards 250 tuition waivers to current teachers and academically talented high school seniors or college students pursuing a career in special education at any one of twelve public state universities in Illinois. A minimum of 105 tuition waivers are awarded to qualified applicants scheduled to graduate from an approved high school in the academic year in which the award is made and who perform in the upper half of their class according to performance-based academic data provided by the high school at the end of the sixth semester. A minimum of 105 tuition waivers are awarded to qualified applicants who graduated from high school prior to the academic year in which the award is made. And, a maximum of 40 tuition waivers are awarded to qualified applicants who hold valid teaching licenses that are not in the discipline of special education. More information can be obtained by searching ISAC Special Education Teacher Tuition Waiver. The application must be completed online, printed, signed, and postmarked by March 1, 2021.

Angela Armour, Director of Mid-State Special Education who serves students and families in 13 central Illinois school districts, notes that the need continues to be great for quality special education teachers, early childhood special educators, and other specialists such as school psychologists, school social workers, and therapists in the areas of speech-language pathology, physical therapy, and occupational therapy.

This particular tuition waiver program designed for future special education teachers is in its fifth decade of state funding in Illinois due to the continued shortage of special educators.

For information on this program or careers in special education, call 217-526-8121.