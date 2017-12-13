Tuesday update: Cavies drop fourth straight at Jersey

JERSEYVILLE – Jersey High School kept Carlinville at arm’s length Tuesday night, defeating the Cavaliers 66-44 in a non-conference boys basketball game.

Jersey improved to 2-5 while Carlinville dropped its fourth straight game after a 2-0 start, to fall to 2-4 on the young season. The Cavies welcome Pana to town for a late Saturday afternoon tipoff at the Big House on West Main St.

Jersey got seven points from Coby Gibson in the first quarter and built a 15-10 lead on Carlinville, which got a pair of three-pointers from Jarret Easterday in the first quarter.

Carlinville cut the deficit to 29-26 by halftime, behind Joe Fraser’s six points, and four each from Finn Bowman and Easterday.

The Panthers broke free outscoring Carlinville 19-10 in the third quarter as Gibson knocked down a pair of three-pointers, and the Panthers went on to get the win.

Easterday and Fraser had 12 points each for the Cavies, which were 11 of 20 at the foul line while making 14 field goals, five from three-point range. Will Walton contributed eight points; Josh Hinzman four; Bowman four and Michael Byots and Briley Roper had two points each.

Jersey, 10 of 16 at the foul line, was led by Blake Wittman with 16 points and Gibson added 15. They made 26 field goals, four from three-point range.

Southwestern 64, Staunton 47

PIASA – Caden Heyen scored 19 points to lift Southwestern to a conference home win over Staunton Tuesday night.

The Piasa Birds (6-1, 2-0) led 17-11 after a quarter. Staunton pulled within 31-28 at the half, but like Friday against Carlinville, the Birds took care of business in the second half.

A 20-10 run in the third pushed the lead to 51-38 through three quarters.

Justin Bailey added 15 points, while Ben Lowis had nine points and seven rebounds, along with 11 steals and five assists. Caleb Robinson also had nine points with four assists.

Staunton slips to 2-2, 1-2 in the conference.

Carrollton 50, Bunker Hill 45

BUNKER HILL – The Minutemen came up a bit short against Carrollton in a home non-conference tilt Tuesday night.

Carrollton led 12-7 after a quarter and 23-19 at the half. It was 38-30 through three quarters and the Minutemen could not recover in falling to 0-4 on the season.

Jacob Weidner scored 13 points and Matthew Weidner added 11 points with Michael Castleberry scoring 10 with 13 rebounds for Bunker Hill. M.Weidner had four assists and J.Weidner added six rebounds.

Lincolnwood 67, Gillespie 51

RAYMOND – Panhandle School District outlasted Gillespie 67-51 in a boys non-conference affair Tuesday night.

The Lancers trailed the Miners 14-10 after one quarter, but regrouped to lead 32-28 at half and 49-39 through three quarters.

Gillespie (1-7) was led by Anthony Kravanya with 15 points and Frankie Barrett added 11.

South County 47, Greenfield/NW 40

PALMYRA – South County used a strong second quarter to defeat Greenfield/Northwestern in a non-conference game Tuesday in Palmyra.

The Tigers (3-2) led 11-9 after a quarter but the Vipers went on a 13-2 run to lead 22-13 at half. It was 35-24 through three quarters.

Dylan Pohlman had 11 points and Hayden Lansaw eight for the Tigers on two three-point makes.

Marquette 77, Mt. Olive 42

MT. OLIVE – The visiting Explorers made themselves at home in Mt. Olive’s gymnasium early Tuesday, rolling to a Prairie State Conference win over the Wildcats.

Marquette led 23-2 after a quarter and 49-10 at the half en route to the win.

Mt. Olive was led by Roger Conlee with 16 points and Nick DeVries with 11. The Wildcats are 4-4, 2-1 in the PSC.

Other boys area scores from Tuesday:

North Mac 72, South Fork 40

Litchfield 45, Roxana 32

Okawville 57, Greenville 44

Nokomis 53, Pana 37

Girls score

Gibault Candy Cane Classic

Columbia 55, Roxana 33

Logan Rosentreter of Carlinville passes the ball out of the post Friday night at Southwestern.