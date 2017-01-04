Tuesday update: Cavie wrestlers split; hoop teams defeated

SPRINGFIELD – Carlinville’s wrestling team split a pair of matches in dual team competition Tuesday night at Sacred Heart Griffin.

Carlinville lost to Riverton by a 47-28 score. The match started at 170 with Ethan Wallace losing by pin at 4:36 to Evan Williams.

At 182, Jacob Dixon pinned Hunter Ritter in 38 seconds. At 195, Brandon Miller of Carlinville lost by pin at 0:53 to Micheal Miller, while at 220, Seth McAlexander of Riverton pinned Cyler McClain at 1:22.

Daniel Card of Carlinville (285) pinned U.Courtwright in 1:28.

Kenneth Alepra of Carlinville lost by pin at 1:6 to James Raycraft at 113 pounds. At 120, Demitry Lewis lost by pin at 1:13 to Dayton Whitehurst.

Isaac Daugherty of Carlinville got a win by major decision 23-9 against Bill Spaniol at 126 pounds.

In a 132-pound bout, Riverton’s Micah Weiss defeated Nate Burns in a tight 12-10 decision.

Cameron Shaub of Carlinville at 138 lost a 8-0 major decision to Chris Whaley.

Rylan Frankford (145) pinned Riverton’s Ian Hofferkamp at 1:12, while Kyle Dixon pinned Noah Foreman of Riverton at 4:26 at 152 pounds.

The final match had Sydney Ritter of Riverton defeating Tristen Burns of Carlinville in a 10-2 decision at 160 pounds.

Carlinville 66, SHG 6

Carlinville defeated the host Cyclones by a 66-6 score in another dual meet from Tuesday.

Alepra (113); Lewis (120) and Daugherty (126) all won by forfeit.

At 132, N.Burns defeated Frank Mound of SHG by pin at 1:45.

Schaub at 138 earned a forfeit win, while at 145, Frankford also won by forfeit. K.Dixon took a forfeit win at 152. as did T.Burns at 160.

J.Dixon (170) got a forfeit win, and Miller (182) also earned a forfeit win.

At 195, McClain defeated SHG’s Wes Hine by pin at 4:45. The Cyclones lone win as at 285, when Trent Jennings pinned Card at the 1:01 mark.

The Cavies have a Thursday home triangular meet with Riverton and Notre Dame out of Quincy.

—

Boys Basketball

Bunker Hill 42, Carlinville 32

BUNKER HILL – Carlinville had a halftime lead but the Minutemen charged through in the second half to beat the Cavaliers Tuesday night.

Konnor Emmons had eight first quarter points, including a pair of three-pointers, as Carlinville took a 12-7 lead on the Minutemen.

In the second quarter, eight points from Brady Jamieson helped Carlinville maintain the lead. Stormmy Coffman had five in the second but the Cavies took a 23-19 halftime lead.

Bunker Hill got five points from Chase Williams in the third quarter, and seven Carlinville turnovers also hurt as the Minutemen outscored Carlinville 13-5 in the quarter and went ahead 32-28 after three quarters.

The Cavies were held to nine points in the second half, getting just four free throws, three from Josh Hinzman, in the final quarter of play as Bunker Hill outscored Carlinville 10-4 over the final eight minutes to get the win.

Jamieson had 10 points; Emmons eight; Joe Fraser six; Hinzman five and Jake Hannig, seeing his first game action of the season, scored three points.

Coffman had 10 points, all in the first half, to lead Bunker Hill. Williams had nine points, all in the second half and Dane Sellars added seven for a balanced Bunker Hill team.

Carlinville is 1-11 on the season, heading to the Morrisonville tournament on Saturday, facing Edinburg at 6 p.m.

It’s a busy couple of weeks for the CHS boys cagers, as they will be participating in a pair of tournaments.

Also at Morrisonville, Carlinville will face Vandalia at 6:45 p.m. Monday night; Lincolnwood at 8 p.m. Tuesday night; Mulberry Grove at 7:15 p.m. Thursday night and Nokomis at 6:45 p.m. Friday night, before heading straight into the Macoupin County tournament in Carlinville which starts on Saturday, the 14th.

Southwestern 49, Greenville 45

GREENVILLE – The Comets have run the table in the South Central Conference the past two years, but that run came to an end on Tuesday when Southwestern held on for a 49-45 win at Greenville.

The Piasa Birds lead the conference at 4-0, 9-6 overall. Greenville is 5-7, 2-1.

Southwestern led 14-12 after a quarter and 27-21 at the half. Both teams scored nine points in the third, and the Birds were able to hold off the Comets down the stretch.

Ben Lowis had 11 points and 10 boards for Southwestern. Justin Bailey had nine points, and Caleb Robinson added nine points and three assists. Dylan Green had seven points; Ben Gallaher had seven points and nine rebounds; and Collin Baumgartner had six points and 13 rebounds, with three assists.

Brown County 45, GFNW 32

MT. STERLING – Outscoring Greenfield/Northwestern 20-9 in the fourth quarter, the Brown County Hornets outlasted the Tigers 45-32 Tuesday in a conference contest.

Brown County led 16-7 after a quarter, but were limited to just three points in the second as GFNW (2-10, 0-3) tied the game 19-19 at half.

Brown County took a two point lead to the fourth quarter.

Klinton Roth had nine points to lead the Tigers. Ben Bayless added eight points.

Darian Drake had 14 points and Tanner Sussenbach 10 for the Hornets.

North Mac 47, Staunton 28

VIRDEN – Sam Mount had 17 points as North Mac defeated Staunton in a non-conference county clash Tuesday night.

North Mac (6-5) led 11-7 after one quarter and 27-13 at the half.

Zayne Langellier added 11 points for North Mac.

Staunton (3-10) was led by Brady Kinder with 12 points.

Pleasant Plains 78, Gillespie 48

GILLESPIE – The visiting Cardinals received 31 points from Isaac Collins and 20 from TJ Painter in a 78-48 win at Gillespie Tuesday night.

The Miners (6-8) led 11-10 after one quarter but were outscored 27-11 in the second quarter. Plains outscored Gillespie 41-26 in the second half.

Nick Price had 17 points and Anthony Kravanya 11 for the Miners.

Marquette 61, Mt. Olive 28

ALTON – The Wildcats of Mt. Olive lost a road conference game Tuesday night at Alton Marquette 61-28.

Mt. Olive is now 4-10, 0-2 in the Prairie State Conference.

—

Girls Basketball

Williamsville 50, Carlinville 44

CARLINVILLE – Williamsville held off a Carlinville comeback in the fourth quarter of a 50-44 Lady Bullies victory Tuesday night.

Williamsville led 14-7 after one quarter. Grace Zachary had six points in the second quarter as the Cavies pulled within 23-20 at the half.

Three-point makes from Sydney Cania and Sydney Bates in the third quarter helped the team stay within three, 34-31 entering the fourth quarter.

Hannah Lair had eight fourth quarter points for Carlinville, but the Bullets made seven of 13 free throws down the stretch to fend off the Cavaliers.

Carlinville is 11-7 on the season heading to Jersey for a Thursday night non-conference game.

Zachary had 10 points, while Cania and Lair added eight points each. Bates had six points; Lydia Albertine five; Emma Griffith three and Olivia Olroyd two points.

Carlinville was 18 of 48 shooting from the field, 4 of 12 from three-point range and four of six at the foul line with 15 turnovers.

Zachary had nine rebounds for Carlinville, along with four assists and two steals. Albertine and Lair had three assists each.

Griggsville Perry 49, GFNW 48

GRIGGSVILLE – In a makeup conference game, the Tornadoes held off the Tigers Tuesday night.

G-P led 15-12 after a quarter and 30-19 at the half before the Tigers rallied in the second half, coming up just short.

Kassidy Walters netted a team-high 18 points for the Tigers (2-11, 0-5).

Elsewhere in the county on Tuesday night, North Mac lost 48-36 at Jacksonville Routt, while Greenville edged Southwestern 47-41.

Colleges

Blackburn College senior point guard Jake Maestranzi has been named the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for the second consecutive week.

Maestranzi, from Bartlett, Illinois, averaged 16.5 points over the holiday break. Maestranzi scored 20 points against Elmhurst College the week before Christmas and then followed that up with a 13 points output against MacMurray College on New Year’s Eve.

Against MacMurray, Maestranzi tallied eight assists and added four steals.

Blackburn 85, Principia 77

ELSAH – Blackburn used a strong second half to overpower Principia on Tuesday night and improve to 3-1 in the conference.

Blackburn (7-5, 3-1) trailed 40-36 at the break but outscored Principia 49-37 in the second half to pull out the win.

Maestranzi had 16 points and seven assists, while Chris Davis added 16 points. Reed Rusten finished with 14 points and Willie Orange had 11 for the Beavers, which made 31 of 63 from the field, 10 of 23 three-pointers and 13 of 18 free throws.

Parker Davidson had 25 points and 12 rebounds for Principia.