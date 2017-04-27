Tuesday update: Cavaliers end losing streak in big way at Vandalia

Carlinville 27, Vandalia 1

VANDALIA – The Carlinville softball team snapped a five-game losing streak in a big way, pounding out 25 hits and 27 runs in a 27-1 makeup victory at Vandalia Tuesday afternoon.

The Cavies are now 6-9 overall, 1-5 in the conference. They scored six times in the first inning, 12 more in the second, five in the fourth and four runs in the fifth frame.

Vandalia (1-20, 0-6) committed 11 errors in the game.

Carlinville had six doubles and a home run in the game. Seven players had multiple hits for Carlinville.

Alyssa DeSpain had five hits, including two doubles, with three runs and five RBIs; Sydney Bates had a hit and three runs scored; Shawna Welsh had an RBI; Sydney Cania three hits, including two doubles, four runs and four RBIs; Lexi Bates single, home run, four runs and three RBIs; Natalie Kaganich five hits, including a double, three runs and four RBIs; Jordyn Houseman two hits and three runs; Emma Griffith two hits, four runs, two RBIs; Paityn Tieman double, two RBIs and Kayla Seal four hits, three runs and two RBIs.

DeSpain pitched a three-hitter, allowing an unearned run with one walk and six strikeouts.

North Mac 10, Illini Central 2

MASON CITY – North Mac’s softball team pounded out 16 hits Tuesday in a Sangamo Conference win.

North Mac scored three in the first, two in the fourth and five in the fifth to gain the win.

Hannah Tomasko had four hits, two runs and an RBI. Micaela Royer had three hits, two runs and three RBIs. Kylie Nerone had two hits and an RBI, and Brooke Meador had two doubles, a run and RBI. Cailynn Martin scored two runs.

Tomasko struck out nine and allowed three hits to get the win.

Southwestern 1, Hillsboro 0

PIASA – The Southwestern softball team tied Gillespie atop the South Central Conference, both sporting 6-0 conference marks, following a hard-fought 1-0 win over Hillsboro Tuesday.

The Birds got their run in the bottom of the sixth, scored by Raechel Brandon. Bailee Nixon pitched a no-hitter for Southwestern, striking out 10 and walking just one.

Mayci Wilderman, Molly Novack and Brandon had the lone hits in the game for Southwestern.

East Alton-WR 11, Mt. Olive 3

MT. OLIVE – The East Alton-Wood River Oilers got a three-run home run from Macy Flanigan in an 11-3 win at Mt. Olive Tuesday afternoon.

The Oilers scored in every inning but the first.

Brianna Henke had two triples and two RBIs for Mt. Olive. Courtney Kernich added a solo home run and scored twice for the Wildcats.

Girls Soccer

Carlinville 3, Jersey 0

CARLINVILLE – Heading down the homestretch of the regular season, the Carlinville girls soccer team appears in good shape.

The Cavaliers beat Jersey 3-0 on Tuesday at Loveless Park in Carlinville.

The Cavies held a 20-1 edge in shots on goal, and had four fouls to 15 for Jersey. The Cavaliers had six corner kicks to Jersey’s one.

The first goal came at 28:13, as Rory Drew scored, assisted by Lexi Egelhoff.

Drew scored unassisted at 70:00, and Egelhoff unassisted at 75:00 for the final two goals for Carlinville.

Cavalier coach Ashley Hayes was assessed a red card at the 63rd minute.

Carlinville takes a 12-4-1 record into Friday’s Senior Night match against Gillespie, the team they will face in the first round of regional competition on May 9.

Baseball

North Mac 7, Illini Central 2

MASON CITY – A six-run sixth inning lifted North Mac to a comeback win Tuesday over Illini Central.

Illini Central had a 2-0 lead with two runs in the second, and took that lead to the late innings when the Panthers rallied.

Sam Mount had a double and three RBIs, and Jake VanAusdall doubled and drove in two runs. Matt Huffman scored twice.

Jordan Black pitched six innings, striking out nine and allowing two unearned runs on five hits.

Mt. Olive 7, EAWR 5

MT. OLIVE – A five-run second inning Tuesday lifted Mt. Olive past East Alton-Wood River 7-5.

Joe Baum had to hits, a run and RBI for Mt. Olive. Zach Tooley had a hit and two RBIs. Andrew Jones had two hits and Jonny Darrah scored twice. Bryce Parish had two doubles and a single; Max Schwab had a single, double and two RBIs; Caden Monke had two hits and Mitchell Bumgardner had a single and double.

Monke got the win, pitching five innings, striking out seven batters.

Gillespie 11, Litchfield 1

GILLESPIE – Joe Carter had a walk-off home run in the bottom of the sixth inning for Gillespie, ending an 11-1 victory over Litchfield by the 10-run rule.

Gillespie scored seven runs in the sixth to win the game. Ryan Griffith added two triples for the Miners, and Rylee Bernot struck out seven in pitching a two-hitter.

Cavies win boys frosh/soph invite

CARLINVILLE – Four first-place winners highlighted Carlinville’s frosh/soph team win in the boys O’Brien Invitational at Carlinville High School Tuesday afternoon.

Carlinville outscored Gillespie 137-97, with Staunton third with 89 points. North Mac was fourth at 77, followed by Jersey 61; Litchfield 49; and Civic Memorial 43.

Briley Roper won the 400-meter dash at 56.14 seconds. Bailey Lippold won the 3200-meter run at 11:36.85, with Cale Williams third at 11:58.24.

Carlinville’s 4 x 800 relay team of Jacob Landon, Roper, Williams and Lippold won in a time of 9:43.8.

Michael Douglas high jumped 5-feet-8 to win the event, tied with teammate Will Walton.

Landon ran the 800-meters in a time of 2:18.50 to finish second. Tyler Emmons was second in the shot put at 33-feet-2 inches; Dylan Cunningham placed ninth at 23-feet-9 inches.

Isaac Daugherty pole vaulted 11-feet to finish second, and T.J. Gosnell was second in the long jump at 18-feet-2.5 inches.

Gosnell also finished third in the 100-meter dash at 12.73 seconds, with Jack Kessinger sixth at 13.46.

In the 200 meters, Gosnell was third at 26.43, with Kessinger seventh at 28.06.

Lippold ran the 1600 in 5:26.2 to finish third, with Williams fourth at 5:38.71.

Douglas triple jumped 36-feet-10 inches to place third; Parker Fikes was fifth at 34-feet-3 inches.

The team’s 4 x 400 relay team of Landon, Roper, Lippold and Daugherty was third at 4:02.

Douglas took fourth in the 300-meter hurdles at 50.06 seconds. The 4 x 100 relay team of Daugherty, Fikes, Kessinger and Gosnell was fourth at 50.64 seconds. Emmons took fourth in the discus at 93-feet; Cunningham was ninth at 72-feet-10 inches.

The 4 x 200 relay team of Daugherty, Fikes, Walton and Kessinger was fifth at 1:50.51.