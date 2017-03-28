Tuesday softball game postponed

CARLINVILLE – Perhaps the Carlinville softball team will get a chance to play at home this season. Just not Tuesday.

For the second time, the Cavaliers have had their home opening softball game postponed, this time due to inclement field conditions.

The Cavaliers had been scheduled to host East Alton Wood River. They had a home game postponed against Nokomis last Thursday and a road game at North Greene postponed on Saturday.

Weather and field conditions permitting, the Cavaliers will host Brussels in the home opener on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

-Eric Becker