Tuesday prep update: Plains wins relays at CHS

4 19 17

CARLINVILLE – Pleasant Plains outlasted host Carlinville to win the boys portion of the 31st annual Carlinville Relays Tuesday evening.

The Cardinals finished with 90 points to the Cavaliers 72. Jersey was third at 68, followed by Hillsboro at 52 and Staunton at 44.

In girls action, Plains also won with 80 points, followed by Jersey at 68; Hillsboro 66; Carlinville 54 and Staunton 38.

Results from the boys meet were as follows (includes winner and Carlinville results)

High jump – 1. Tristen Tewes/Kevin Ingram (Plains) 6-feet-2 inches, 5-feet; 3. Michael Douglas/Will Walton (Carlinville) 5-8, 5-6

Pole vault – 1. Andrew Glynn, Staunton 13-6; 3. Isaac Daugherty 11-feet.

Long jump – 1. Max Rogers, Carlinville 19-feet-8.5 inches; 5. Cameron Rainey 18-feet-9.5 inches.

Triple jump – 1. Rogers, Carlinville 39-3; 2. Douglas, Carlinville 36-10.

Discus – 1. Chase Schmitt, Plains, 128-7; 2. Tyler Emmons, Carlinville 112-8; 10. Dylan Cunningham, Carlinville 69-7.

Shot put – 1. Daniel Card, Carlinville 45-6; 2. Gabe Long, Carlinville 42-3.5.

Mixed 4 x 800 relay – 1. Plains 9:20.61; 2. Carlinville 12:13.42.

4 x 100 relay – 1. Jersey 45.25; 3. Carlinville 47.39.

Mixed 4 x 100 frosh/soph relay – 1. Hillsboro 50.61; 5. Carlinville 54.74.

Mixed 4 x 105 meter shuttle hurdle – 1. Plains 1:10.85; 5. Carlinville 1:23.01.

Mixed 800-sprint medley frosh/soph – 1. Carlinville 1:50.19.

800 sprint medley – 1. Jersey 1:39.36; 3. Carlinville 1:46.02.

Distance medley – 1. Plains 11:33.05; 2. Carlinville 11:42.95.

4 x 100 meter relay thrower – 1. Plains 48.54; 5. Carlinville 57.11.

Mixed x 400 meter frosh/soph relay – 1. Plains 4:02.99; 3. Carlinville 4:32.71.

4 x 400 meter relay – 1. Plains 3:29.95; 3. Carlinville 3:39.11.

4 x 200 relay – 1. Plains 1:35.13.

Girls

4 x 100 meter relay – 1. Plains 52.75

800-sprint medley – 1. Jersey 1:57.73; 4. Carlinville 2:12.29.

4 x 200 relay – 1. Hillsboro 1:54.15; 5. Carlinville 2:13.06

Distance medley relay – 1. Plains 14:37.08; 2. Carlinville 15:22.16.

4 x 100 meter relay thrower – 1. Plains 56.79; 4. Carlinville 1:01.97

4 x 400 relay – 1. Jersey 4:17.75; 4. Carlinville 4:43.51

High jump relay – 1. Madison Utterback, Plains/Haley McCaslin, Hillsboro 5-feet.

Pole vault relay – 1. Emma Smith, Carlinville 10-6.

Long jump relay – 1. Phoebe Wilson, Hillsboro 14-4; 4. MacKenzie Moyer, Carlinville 12-11; 10. Elyse Lewis, Carlinville 10-7.

Triple jump relay – 1. Alexis Liles, Jerseyville 32-7; 2. Moyer, Carlinville 29-5.

Discus throw relay – 1. Macy Walker, Carlinville 96-0; 6. Cleo Campbell, Carlinville 65-4.

Shot put relay – 1. Nicole Miller, Hillsboro 3-7; 2. Haley Wills, Carlinville 31-10.5; 8. Smith, Carlinville 25-1.5.

Baseball

Reports from Tuesday’s action

Staunton 10, EAWR 9

STAUNTON – Staunton’s baseball team scored three times in the sixth to steal a 10-9 win from East Alton-Wood River.

Eric Hasquin had a double, two RBIs and two runs for the Bulldogs, while Austin Tallman went 2-4 with three RBIs.

Gillespie 20, Litchfield 8

LITCHFIELD – A non-conference game had the Miners scoring nine in the fifth and four in the seventh in pulling away from the Purple Panthers.

Nick Jarman tripled and drove in three runs. Joe Carter homered for the Miners, while Rylee Bernot had three hits and an RBI. Tate Wargo also had three hits and an RBI, and Trevor Fredericks doubled, singled and drove in a a pair.

Jersey 8, Bunker Hill 5

JERSEYVILLE – A six-run second propelled the host Panthers past the Minutemen Tuesday afternoon.

Elijah Dannenbrink, Chase Williams and Drew Whitworth all had two hits, while Storm Coffman doubled and scored a run.

Southwestern 7, Hillsboro 6

PIASA – Southwestern trailed 6-1 entering the sixth inning at home, but rallied for a South Central Conference win over the Hiltoppers.

Southwestern scored three in the sixth and in the seventh, including a walkoff walk.

Troy Evans went 3-4 with two runs. Collin Baumgartner went 3-3 with a double, run and RBI and Jacob Simmons was 2-3 with an RBI.

Calhoun 11, GFNW 1

GREENFIELD – The Tigers lost a conference home game Tuesday to Hardin-Calhoun.

Softball

Marquette 10, Bunker Hill 0

ALTON – The host Explorers made quick work with a 10-0 win over Bunker Hill Tuesday.

Gillespie 12, Litchfield 2

LITCHFIELD – The Miners improved to 15-4 by defeating the Purple Panthers.

Gillespie held a slight 3-2 edge entering the seventh when they scored nine runs. Addison Bryant struck out 12 to get the win. Ally Bires had three RBIs, and Rylee Sarti doubled and drove in three. Ally Clay had a single, double and two RBIs.

Porta 6, North Mac 4

VIRDEN – Porta scored three in the fifth and three in the seventh, overcoming an early deficit to beat North Mac in a Sangamo Conference game.

Hannah Tomasko struck out 10 in the loss. Hannah Tomasko went 2-3, Gabby Mauzy was 2-4; Brooke Meador 2-4 and Kylee Nerone 2-4 for the Panthers offensively.

Calhoun 12, GFNW 0

GREENFIELD – Too much Hardin-Calhoun as the Warriors shutout Greenfield/Northwestern on Tuesday afternoon.

Girls Soccer

Staunton 2, Greenville 1 2ot

STAUNTON – The Bulldogs edged Greenville in a girls soccer conference game, 2-1 in double overtime Tuesday.

Hillsboro 2, North Mac 0

GIRARD – Hillsboro gained the upperhand in beating the Panthers in girls soccer action Tuesday.

Blackburn College

CARLINVILLE – Blackburn College swept a SILAC softball doubleheader Tuesday, extending its win streak to four straight.

The Beavers swept out Principia with 12-11 and 8-4 victories.

Danielle Burnell homered in a 16-hit attack in game one and also added two doubles. Hannah Goett and Lexie Yockey had doubles. Jensen Ballinger got the win, as the Beavers scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to gain the win.

In game two, Ballinger got the win once more in an 8-4 win.

Burnell went 2-3 at the plate for the Beavers, which jumped out to a 5-0 lead and cruised home.