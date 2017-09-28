Tuesday prep update: Hurley, Emery earn all-conference at SCC golf meet

Tuesday prep update: Hurley, Emery earn all-conference at

FILLMORE – Ali Hurley and Cara Emery both earned all-conference for the Carlinville girls golf team Tuesday, as the Cavaliers came within two strokes of an SCC title at Indian Springs Golf Course in Fillmore.

Hurley finished second shooting a round of 84, trailing only Sharpmack of Roxana who shot a 79.

Emery shot 100 to tie for eighth in the tournament.

Sydney Cania shot a 101 and Karli McCaherty finished at 108 for the Cavaliers.

Greenville held on for the team win, outshooting Carlinville 391-393. Pana, Roxana, Hillsboro and Litchfield wrapped up the team standings.

Staunton’s Hannah Luketich shot a 101; Maci Bertels a 108 and Kenzie Sievers a 129 for the Bulldogs.

Soccer

Carlinville 3, Roxana 1

CARLINVILLE – The Cavies opened a halftime lead of 1-0 and went on to defeat the Shells in a conference game Tuesday at Loveless Park.

Matt Schmidt opened the scoring for the Cavaliers (9-7, 6-2) with a goal unassisted at 12:32.

In the second half, Trey Gall made it 2-0 off a Schmidt assist, headed in off a corner kick.

Roxana made it 2-1 moments later, but the Cavalirs sealed it at 36:45 on a Rylan Frankford goal, assisted by Schmidt and Adin Fleischer.

Carlinville held a 12-7 edge in shots. Andrew DeNeve made six saves in goal for the Cavaliers. The Cavies had eight corner kicks to six for the Shells. Roxana is now 8-8, 5-3.

Staunton 3, Wesclin 1

At Trenton, Bryce Buzick scored twice and Carson Rantanen had a goal as the Bulldogs won at Wesclin. Connor Anderson and Brady Kinder had assists.

Lutheran 6, Southwestern 2

PIASA – Shane Warren scored two first half goals for Southwestern, which lost a 6-2 home decision to Lutheran on Tuesday.

Jon Watson had an assist for the Piasa Birds (3-8).

Volleyball

Plains def. Carlinville

CARLINVILLE – Fresh off a Sangamon County title, Pleasant Plains’ volleyball team kept up the momentum Tuesday by fending off the Carlinville Cavaliers, 25-20, 20-25, 25-15 in a non-conference clash.

The Cardinals improved to 12-3 while Carlinville had a three-match win streak snapped and fell to 7-7 on the season.

Anna Chew had eight kills for the Cavies and Sydney Bates had 16 assists. Alyssa DeSpain had 14 digs; Adriann Welte had five kills and Emma Griffith added three ace serves.

Marquette def. Mt. Olive

MT. OLIVE – Marquette outlasted Mt. Olive Tuesday evening 25-14, 25-12 in a Prairie State Conference contest.

Savannah Bruhn led Mt. Olive (1-12) with seven digs. Kaleigh Ziglar had three points and five assists and a block. Rachael Kenich and Lily Gretak had two blocks each. Gretak and Miranda Matta had two kills each, with Matta earning an ace serve.

Gillespie def. EAWR

GILLESPIE – The Gillespie volleyball team collected a 25-22, 25-16 win over East Alton-Wood River Tuesday evening.

Mackenzie Kasarda had 13 digs and three ace serves, along with four kills. Abbie Barber added six kills and Ally Clay had 11 assists.

Maroa-Forsyth def. North Mac

VIRDEN – The visiting Trojans beat North Mac in a Sangamo Conference contest 25-17, 25-12 Tuesday night.

The Panthers got six digs from Claire Harvey and three each from Maddie Marsh, Kelsey Perrine and Alli Kallenbach. Harvey added three ace serves. Kallenbach had four kills and Claire Harvey had five assists for North Mac.

College soccer

CARLINVILLE – The Blackburn College Beavers lost a 5-0 home decision to Illinois College in women’s soccer action Tuesday afternoon.