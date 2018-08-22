Tuesday prep update: Golf squad hosts first meet

CARLINVILLE (Aug. 22, 2018) – Carlinville golfers hosted its first meet of the new season Tuesday at the Carlinville Country Club.

Carlinville defeated Greenville 222-229. The Cavies were led by Elsa Mefford with a 50. The medalist was Emily Unterbrink with a 48. Carlinville is 1-1 on the season.

In boys action, Greenville shot a 183, Carlinville 209 and Southwestern 230.

Ethan Siglock of Carlinville and Sam Knebel of Greenville were co-medalists with a 42. Carlinville is 1-3 on the season.

Southwestern was led by Brian Bergesh and John Watts with 52s.

Volleyball

ROXANA – Southwestern won all three pool-play matches at the Roxana tournament Tuesday to win Pool C and advance into championship action on Saturday.

The Piasa Birds defeated Mt. Olive 25-19, 25-19; Bunker Hill 25-11, 25-23 and Marquette 25-22, 25-22 to open the season at 3-0. Southwestern plays host Roxana on Saturday at noon in the gold bracket.

Mt. Olive went 0-3 in the tournament, also losing to Bunker Hill 2-22, 2-13 and losing to Marquette 25-18, 28-26. The Wildcats play Dupo at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Copper Bracket.

Bunker Hill lost to Marquette 17-25, 25-11, 12-15 in pool play to finish third with a 1-2 record. They compete in the Bronze Bracket Saturday at 9 a.m. against Father McGivney.

Gillespie opened with three losses in Pool D play, losing to Civic Memorial 25-15, 25-15; losing to Brussels 25-9, 25-22 and losing to East Alton-Wood River 25-10, 25-22. The Miners play in the Copper Bracket Saturday at 9 a.m. against Madison.