Tuesday prep update: Cavies stop Bunker Hill

CARLINVILLE (Jan. 3, 2018) – Carlinville’s boys basketball team finished 2017 not where they wanted to be, but started 2018 on the right track.

The Cavaliers earned a 53-28 home victory over Bunker Hill Tuesday night, improving to 5-8 on the season. A young Bunker Hill team fell to 1-10 on the season.

The Cavaliers opened with a 10-6 lead after one quarter, as Jarret Easterday and Joe Fraser both hit three-pointers, while Will Walton and Josh Hinzman added hoops.

Bunker Hill got a three-pointer from Matthew Weidner and a hoop from freshman Devon Ralston.

Quarter two saw the Cavies surge into a 30-16 lead by halftime. Finn Bowman had seven points and Fraser five in the quarter; Collin Gibbel aded a three-point field goal.

Bunker Hill got three-pointers from M.Weidner and Trey Pickerall and four points from Ralston in quarter two.

The Cavaliers upped the lead to 40-22 by the end of the third quarter, led by Walton with a pair of baskets.

Easterday made two more three-pointers in the fourth quarter as the Cavaliers continued to pull away and won it 53-28.

Easterday had 15 points to lead the Cavaliers, while Fraser had 10 points with six assists. Bowman had seven points; Walton and Hinzman had six each; Gibbel five, while Logan Rosentreter and Michael Byots scored two each. Carlinville made four of eight free throws.

Bunker Hill was led by Ralston with 11 points. M.Weidner had three long-range shots for 10 total points. Pickerall and Jacob Weidner had three points each and Braden Morris had a point. Bunker Hill made four of 11 free throws in the game.

Brown County 48, Greenfield/NW 35

GREENFIELD – Brown County used a strong start and quick finish to outlast Greenfield/Northwestern 48-35 Tuesday night in Greenfield.

The Hornets led 17-5 after one quarter and 26-17 at halftime. A 32-25 lead was extended down the stretch as they improved to 9-3.

GFNW (5-7) was led by Ben Bayless with 13 points.

Girls Basketball

Williamsville 48, Carlinville 42

WILLIAMSVILLE – The Bullets were able to do something that few teams have been able to do lately against a stingy Cavalier defense, which is to score consistently.

The Bullets held off a Cavies comeback bid Tuesday night 48-42 in Sangamon County. Carlinville had a five-game win streak halted and fell to 11-8 overall on the season.

Williamsville jumped out to a 15-9 lead after a quarter and 27-18 at halftime. The Cavies cut into that deficit in the third, outscoring the Bullets 16-9 to pull within 36-34.

The Bullets outlasted the Cavies with a 12-8 run in the fourth quarter.

Rachel Olroyd scored half of Carlinville’s points, scoring a game-high 21 points. Sydney Cania added eight points; Taylor Wills had five; Emma Griffith four; Corin Stewart two; Natalie Kaganich one and Paityn Tieman one. The Cavaliers made 11 of 18 free throws.

Williamsville got 14 points from Lilly Doneghue and 12 from Mackenzie McCormick. The Bullets made eight of 14 free throws, and hit six three-point field goals in the game.

College

Principia 80, Blackburn 66

ELSAH – Blackburn’s men’s basketball team fell into a double-digit hole by halftime and could not recover Tuesday in a 80-66 conference loss to Principia College.

Principia (4-7, 3-2 SILAC) led 37-26 at the half, winning despite playing just five players the entire game.

Karson Hayes had 23 points and Duncan King had 10 points for the Beavers (6-5, 3-2), which shot 22 of 58 from the field and 14 of 20 at the foul line with 12 turnovers. Nigel Ferrell added four assists and Malcolm Scott grabbed six rebounds.

Trevaughn Goodman and Parker Davidson had 23 points each and Michael Paulson had a game-high 24 points for Principia, which was 29 of 50 from the field, 14 of 21 at the foul line with 11 turnovers. Davidson added 12 rebounds and Goodman had seven assists.