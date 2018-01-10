Tuesday prep update: Cavies host Senior Night wrestling meet

Tuesday prep update: Cavies host Senior Night wrestling

CARLINVILLE (Jan. 10, 2018) – Two Carlinville seniors were honored prior to the final home meets of the season Tuesday evening at the Carlinville Middle School gymnasium.

Though unable to wrestle this season due to injuries, Daniel Card and Rylan Frankford were recognized. Card is the son of Andrea and Tom Card; Frankford is the son of Tammy and Mark Frankford.

The Cavaliers lost a pair of duals Tuesday on the mats, falling to Vandalia and to East Alton-Wood River.

Against the Vandals, Vandalia prevailed by a score of 68-12.

Carlinville got wins from Tucker Hughes, by pin at 145 pounds against Bradyn Kaiser in a time of 1:09; and Tristen Burns, by pin against Robby Durbin at 0:50 at 170 pounds.

Carter Mabus lost by pin to Jarek Wehrle at 0:23 in 106 pound action; Colin Leonard (113) lost by pin at 0:25 to Dakota Gasaway.

At 126 pounds, Demitry Lewis lost by pin at 0:21 to Tanner Swain, while Nate Burns (132) lost a tight 4-2 decision against Zack Stephenson.

At 138 pounds, Keagan Broaddus lost by pin at 4:29 to Dehaven Burgess. Vandalia’s Jarrett Paslay defeated Chase Michaelis by tech fall at 5:06 at 152 pounds.

In a 160-pound bout, Dustin Lott of Vandalia defeated Evan Bethard by pin at 1:10. In 195-pound action, Brandon Miller of Carlinville lost by pin to David Meyer at 5:34.

Vandalia earned forfeit wins at 120 pounds, 182 pounds, 220 pounds and 285 pounds.

The Cavies lost to East Alton-Wood River, champions of the recent Mt. Olive tournament, 49-24

Leonard (113) and Tucker Green (120) both got forfeit wins for the Cavies, while N.Burns pinned Tyler Yenny at 2:53 at 132 pounds and Hughes (145) won by forfeit.

Lewis lost by pin to Murray at 0:43 at 126 pounds, and Broaddus lost by pin at 4:33 to Warren at 138.

Michaelis lost an 8-1 decision to Josh Franklin at 152 pounds, while Levi Perkins (160) lost by pin at 1:26.

T.Burns lost 10-0 to Erslon at 170, while Miller was pinned by Gabe Grimes at 1:46 at 195 pounds. Adam Newberry of EAWR defeated Carlinville’s Chase Lawless by pin at 0:25 at 285 pounds, and Mabus (106) lost by pin at 0:36 to Sebastian Ledesma.

The Cavaliers will head to Pittsfield on Friday night.

Boys Basketball

Morrisonville 43, Carlinville 33

CARLINVILLE – Tuesday’s portion of the Morrisonville boys basketball tournament was played at different sites, with the Cavaliers hosting the Lincolnwood/Morrisonville Lancers.

Matthew Mizera scored 18 points as the Lancers beat the Cavaliers 43-33. Lincolnwood is 3-0 in the tournament; Carlinville is 1-2. The Cavies face Mulberry Grove 7:15 p.m. Thursday night in Morrisonville and Nokomis Friday night, also in Morrisonville, at 6:45 p.m.

Lincolnwood raced out to a 16-6 lead after one quarter Tuesday night, hitting three long-range bombs in quarter one from three different players, and getting six points from Mizera. The Cavies got three points early from Finn Bowman.

Carlinville outscored Lincolnwood 9-7 in the second quarter, getting three pointers from Briley Roper and Joe Fraser to get within 23-15 at the half.

The Cavies continued to inch closer in the third quarter, pulling within 29-22 heading to the fourth quarter.

Mizera scored eight in the fourth quarter alone to help Lincolnwood stay afloat and pick up the victory.

The Cavaliers were led by Fraser with eight points; Roper had six points; Bowman, Jarret Easterday and Josh Hinzman all had five points; and Logan Rosentreter had four points.

The Cavaliers were seven of 10 at the foul line; Lincolnwood was eight of 13. The Lancers made 15 field goals, five of which came from three-point range. The Cavaliers made 11 field goals, including four three-pointers.

Jersey 75, Southwestern 45

PIASA – The Piasa Birds led 10-9 after one quarter, but the Panthers took charge in the middle two quarters to win a non-conference game Tuesday night.

Southwestern is 12-4 on the season. Jersey outscored Southwestern 49-22 in the middle two quarters.

Ben Lowis had 12 points and six rebounds for the Piasa Birds, which made 14 of 43 from the field and 13 of 19 free throws. Caden Heyen had 11 points.

GFNW 57, Pleasant Hill 35

WINCHESTER – Greenfield/Northwestern picked up a consolation bracket win Tuesday night in the Winchester boys tournament, defeating Pleasant Hill.

Next up for the Tigers is the top-seeded West Central team on Thursday in the consolation bracket semifinals.

Greenfield/Northwestern led 14-7 after a quarter and 24-19 at the half before pulling away in the second half.

Zane Thomson had 17 points; Ben Bayless had 12; Dylan Pohlman 11 and Hayden Lansaw 10 for the Tigers.

Marquette 73, Bunker Hill 28

BUNKER HILL – Marquette scored the first 30 points of the game and went on to defeat Bunker Hill 73-28 Tuesday night.

The Explorers led 30-0 after a quarter and 50-6 at halftime en route to victory in a Prairie State Conference game.

Jacob Weidner had 12 points and Matthew Weidner had six points for Bunker Hill, which made seven of 10 free throws. M.Weidner and Devon Ralston each had three rebounds.

Calvary 81, Mt. Olive 66

SPRINGFIELD – Mt. Olive led early but couldn’t hang on in the second half as the Saints rallied for a MSM Conference win Tuesday night.

The Wildcats had a 26-19 lead after a quarter and 41-40 halftime lead, but were outscored 18-7 in the third quarter and 41-25 in the second half.

Roger Conlee and Quintin Kosowski each had 16 points; Joey Baum had 12 and Nick DeVries 11 for the Wildcats. Derrick Roberts had 22 points for Calvary.

Hillsboro 71, Gillespie 37

HILLSBORO – Peyton Tester had 13 points to lead four in double figures as Hillsboro tossed aside Gillespie in a South Central Conference game Tuesday night.

The Miners trailed 34-17 at the half. Michael Robbins had nine points to pace Gillespie.

Girls Basketball

Staunton 66, Calvary 36

STAUNTON – The host Bulldogs ended a brief two-game losing skid by defeating Springfield Calvary at home Tuesday night.

Staunton led 19-13 after a quarter, 29-16 at half and 43-26 through three quarters.

Ashleigh Painter had 20 points and Abby Scanzoni added 13 for Staunton (11-6). Mackenzie Foster had 10 points and Rebecca Caldieraro added nine points.

Scanzoni added 11 rebounds and Foster had seven boards. Painter had six rebounds, and made six of 12 from three-point range in the game.