Tuesday prep update: Cavies fall; Miners gain win

STAUNTON – Carlinville lost a conference road game Tuesday night to the Staunton Bulldogs by a score of 39-32.

Staunton led 9-7 after a quarter with the Cavaliers taking a 19-18 halftime lead. The Bulldogs regrouped to lead 29-22 after three quarters and held on for the win.

For Carlinville (9-18, 3-5 SCC), Finn Bowman led the way with 10 points. Jarret Easterday and Joe Fraser each had six points; Briley Roper five points; Logan Rosentreter three points and Josh Hinzman two points. The Cavies made five of 10 free throws.

Staunton (14-11, 3-5) was led by Brady Kinder’s 16 points. Ethan Booth added eight points. The Bulldogs made four of six free throws.

Gillespie 70, Bunker Hill 49

At Bunker Hill, the Miners pulled away in the second half to record a non-conference road win Tuesday.

Gillespie (4-21) led early at 13-4 after a quarter, and took a 30-24 half-time lead. Gillespie expanded on the lead to 44-35 through three quarters and then scored 26 points in the fourth quarter while allowing 14.

Michael Robbins scored 22 points; Anthony Kravanya added 17; Domonik Taylor had nine points; Devin Stroh and Mason Barber had six each; Frankie Barrett five; Tony Guevara three and Blake Zenner two. Gillespie made 16 of 23 free throws.

Bunker Hill (1-22) was led by Matthew Weidner with 17 points and Elijah Dannenbrink with 13 points.

The Minutemen were five of 15 at the foul line. Weidner added five rebounds and two assists and Dannebrink had two steals. Devon Ralston had seven rebounds and Jacob Weidner had five rebounds and three assists.

Southwestern 46, Hillsboro 43

At Piasa, the Birds outscored the Toppers 8-4 in the fourth quarter to hand Hillsboro a fourth straight defeat.

Southwestern trailed 39-38 entering the fourth quarter but came back and held on for the win, improving to 19-7, 7-1.

Caden Heyen had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Southwestern, while Justin Bailey added 10 points. Ethan Trimm and Ben Lowis each had seven rebounds.

Porta 62, North Mac 34

Zayne Langellier had 14 points as North Mac (14-13) fell at Petersburg Tuesday, finishing 1-7 in conference play. The Blue Jays led 33-17 at half and pulled away in a 22-point third quarter spurt.

Lincolnwood 49, Greenfield 33

At Raymond, there was no drama of four overtimes like the previous meeting as the Lancers pulled away early to beat the Tigers.

Dylan Pohlman scored 10 points for GFNW (10-15).