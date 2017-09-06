Tuesday prep update: Cavaliers soccer wins, 4-1

CARLINVILLE (Sept. 6, 2017) – Carlinville’s soccer team scored four first-half goals and made it stand up at home Tuesday, defeating Lincolnwood 4-1 at Loveless Park.

Trey Gall got the Cavies on the board midway through the first half with a goal, assisted by Matt Schmidt for a 1-0 lead.

Schmidt scored the next two for the Cavies, about three and a half minutes apart. The first one was assisted by Kenneth Alepra. Gall and T.J. Gosnell assisted on Schmidt’s second goal.

Gosnell made it 4-0 with a goal assisted by Adin Fleischer.

Lincolnwood’s second half goal came from Hopper, assisted by Wieland.

Andrew DeNeve made six saves in goal to collect the win for the Cavaliers, which improve to 3-4 on the season. Carlinville put 12 shots on goal to seven for Lincolnwood. Both teams had four corner kicks.

In other area soccer scores, Father McGivney handed Staunton its first loss of the season, 5-2 on Tuesday. Pana downed Southwestern 6-1 with Shane Warren scoring the Piasa Birds lone goal.

Golf

STAUNTON – The Carlinville boys golf team competed at Timber Lakes Golf Course, finishing third of four teams. Staunton had a team score of 178; Mt. Olive 212; Carlinville 228; and Pana 230.

Payton Jamieson shot a 45 to lead the Cavies; Tom Sanson had a 57; Gabe Green 62 and Ryan Haschmeyer 64.

Volleyball

CARLINVILLE – Vandalia won a thrilling three-game match Tuesday at Carlinville, spoiling the Cavaliers home opener. Vandalia won game one 25-20, Carlinville won the second game 25-21 and then a 26-24 Vandals game three win improved the Vandals record to 5-3, 1-2 in the conference.

Carlinville fell to 3-5 on the season, 1-2 in the conference. Bailey Younker had nine kills and Lanee McNary 14 digs for Vandalia.

Vandalia won the JV contest in three games, while the freshman Cavies split a pair for the third straight time to start the season.

Edinburg def. Mt. Olive

MT. OLIVE – The host Mt. Olive Wildcats suffered a 16-25, 21-25 defeat to Edinburg on Tuesday evening. The Wildcats are 0-9 on the season.

Rachael Kernich had three kills, a block for Mt. Olive; Lily Gretak had two kills and Kaleigh Ziglar had two kills and five assists.

MaKenzy Sorsen had five points and three aces; Miranda Matta added three points, two aces and three digs.

Sam Sabo had 13 points for Edinburg, with Alex Powell and Sabo each having six kills.

Greenfield/NW def. Hardin Calhoun

HARDIN – Greenfield/Northwestern’s volleyball team came from behind, beating Hardin Calhoun in a conference clash Tuesday 17-25 25-20, 25-22.

Gillian Bowman, Brooke Gibbs and Hailey Driscoll all had six kills and Luna Boggs added five kills while Kassidy Walters had four kills.

Walters added three ace serves and 11 dis. Gibbs added 12 digs and Driscoll had 11 digs. Boggs had two blocks, one solo. Carly Gregory added 15 assists.

New Berlin def. North Mac

VIRDEN – The visiting Pretzels took down North Mac 25-19, 25-17 on Tuesday, keeping the Panthers winless in the early going.

North Mac was led by Audrey Hannah with five digs; Allie Kallenbach with three kills and Bridget Bertolino with nine assists.

In other county play, Roxana won at Bunker Hill 25-21, 25-19; Greenville defeated Southwestern 25-10, 25-14; and Pana defeated Staunton 25-1, 31-29.

Junior high baseball

CARLINVILLE – Edwardsville Lincoln pitchers combined on a one-hitter in the visitors 5-0 win at Carlinville Tuesday in junior high baseball action.

Lincoln scored twice in the fourth, two in the fifth and a run in the seventh inning.

Liam Tieman had the lone hit for Carlinville, while Kolton Costello stole two bases.

Ethan Siglock pitched four innings, allowing two runs on seven hits with one strikeout. Kolton Costello struck out three, allowing three hits and three runs, one earned, in three innings of relief.

Carlinville is 8-4 on the season.

College volleyball

JACKSONVILLE – Blackburn volleyball team has tripled their win total from last year in just five matches played thus far.

In the conference opener at MacMurray Tuesday, the Beavers beat the Highlanders 25-20, 25-15, 25-22.

Alexis McMath and Kaitlyn Weigand each had seven kills for Blackburn (3-2, 1-0). Kendall Burleson added 14 assist and Annika Ochs had four ace serves and nine digs to lead the team.