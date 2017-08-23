Tuesday prep update: Cavalier golfers host first meet

CARLINVILLE (August 23, 2017) – The first home meet of the season is in the books for the Carlinville golf team.

Tuesday afternoon, the Cavalier girls team defeated Greenville 216-244 for their first win of the season in dual team play.

The Cavies (1-2) got a medalist-round effort from Ali Hurley, shooting a five-over par 41 for the second straight day. Hurley birdied the par-three fourth hole, getting the job done in just two shots.

Also for Carlinville, Sydney Cania shot a round of 54; Karli McCaherty 57; Cara Emery 61; Macy Walker 64; Elsa Mefford 65; and Brigid Dunn 67.

Greenville was led by Emily Unterbrink’s round of 53 and Olivia Balkenbush had a 57.

In boys action, Greenville edged Southwestern 195-197 with Carlinville third at 218.

The Cavies were led by Payton Jamieson, Jay Rosentreter and Jeremy Frazier with rounds of 54; Tom Sanson had a 56; Reagan Kulenkamp 67 and Gabe Green 75. The Cavies are 2-3 in dual matches this year.

The medalist was Greenville’s Sam Knebel at 42.

Southwestern was led by Andrew Ballard with a 45; John Watts 47; Jacob Fryman 48; Brian Bergesch 57; Brady Salzman 60 and Tanner Werts 62.

Volleyball

ROXANA – Bunker Hill opened the 2017 volleyball season by sweeping three matches and winning its pool at the Roxana Tournament Tuesday night.

The Minutemaids defeated Hardin Calhoun 25-20, 25-13; Dupo 25-10, 25-9 and Brussels 25-13, 25-18 to complete an unbeaten pool.

Bunker Hill will face Roxana on Saturday at 9 a.m. in the first place bracket at Milazzo Gym.

Southwestern’s volleyball team also opened the season at the tournament on Tuesday, going 1-2 in pool play to finish third.

The Piasa Birds defeated Father McGivney 25-16, 23-25, 15-11; lost to Valmeyer 25-15, 25-19 and lost to Marquette 25-15, 25-17.

Southwestern will face off with Gillespie in a county battle in the third place bracket at 9 a.m. Saturday in the small gym.

Mt. Olive, also in the tournament, will play at 10 a.m. Saturday in the fourth place bracket against Father McGivney.

Boys soccer

In high school boys soccer action on Tuesday, Staunton defeated Carlyle 5-0 on the road, and Litchfield improved to 2-0 by defeating 0-2 Southwestern 5-1. Greenville was a 6-0 loser at Breese Central.

Junior High baseball

STAUNTON – Lieam Tieman and Ryenn Hart teamed on a three-hit shutout as Carlinville blanked Staunton 2-0 on Tuesday afternoon in a makeup contest.

Tieman pitched one inning in the game last week which was called due to rain, he struck out one in that inning of work. Hart pitched six innings on Tuesday, throwing 74 pitches, striking out five and allowing just two hits.

Carlinville is 3-2 on the season. Tieman had a hit and RBI for the Cavies, who scored single runs in the third and sixth innings.

Zach Reels scored a run, while Kolton Costello had a single and RBI. Hart had a hit and run scored.