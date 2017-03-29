Tuesday prep sports update

Baseball

Carrollton 11, GFNW 0

JACKSONVILLE – Greenfield/Northwestern and Carrollton moved its baseball game to Lenz Field in Jacksonville on Tuesday afternoon, with the Carrollton Hawks emerging with an 11-0 victory over the GFNW Tigers.

Carrollton scored in just two innings, but they were big innings, a six-run second and a five-run fourth frame.

Hayden Lansaw had a double for the Tigers, while Josh Bone had a single.

Mt. Olive 10, Pawnee 3

MT. OLIVE – The host Wildcats improved to 4-0 by defeating Pawnee at home Tuesday afternoon by a score of 10-3.

Mt. Olive opened an 8-0 lead after four innings, scoring three runs in the first, a pair in the second and three more in the fourth. Pawnee scored three in the fifth, but Mt. Olive got two of those back in the sixth inning.

Jonny Darrah homered, singled, scored three runs and drove in a pair for the Wildcats. Andrew Jones delivered two doubles, a single, scored twice and had an RBI. Caden Monke had two hits and a run scored; Mitchell Bumgardner had a triple, run and two RBIs. Bryce Parish singled and scored twice, and Max Schwab had a single and two RBIs.

Monke struck out eight over three hitless innings to get the win.

Softball

Jersey 16, Staunton 6

JERSEYVILLE – The host Panthers scored all 16 runs in the final three innings of its 10-run win over visiting Staunton Tuesday afternoon.

Staunton led 4-0 in the third before Jersey tied it with four runs in the bottom of the third.

After the Bulldogs took a 6-4 lead with two in the fourth, Jersey got four in the bottom half and eight runs in the fifth to win by a 16-6 count.

Grace Nichols struck out three while pitching five innings for Staunton.

Offensively, Marcy McCalla homered and drove in three runs. Ashleigh Painter had three hits and three RBIs. Kaleigh Pirok had two hits and a run; and Nichols doubled and scored two runs.

Gillespie 12, Dupo 5

GILLESPIE – The Miners avenged last season’s sectional championship loss to Dupo by beating the visitors 12-5 Tuesday afternoon.

Addison Bryant struck out 10 and allowed one earned run on six hits to get the win. Gillespie led 5-0 after three and 6-0 into the fifth before Dupo scored all five of its runs to make it 6-5.

Gillespie countered with a six-run fifth inning to pull away.

Ally Bires had two hits, and Ally Clay added two hits and four RBIs for Gillespie offensively.

Pawnee 11, Mt. Olive 5

MT. OLIVE – Pawnee scored five runs in the fourth and rolled to an 11-5 win at Mt. Olive Tuesday afternoon.

The Indians led 4-0 in the third when the Wildcats scored three times to make it a 4-3 game. Pawnee then scored seven unanswered over the next two innings.

Rachael Kernich struck out eight and allowed five earned runs in taking the loss for Mt. Olive. Offensively, Kernich had three hits and three RBIs. Courtney Kernich had three hits; Darrian Roberts had two hits and two RBIs and Madison Bollman had two hits as well.

Soccer

Piasa Southwestern 4, Gillespie 3

PIASA – The Piasa Birds earned a South Central Conference win by holding off Gillespie 4-3 on Tuesday evening.

Junior High Track

CARLINVILLE – The first track and field meet of the new season in Carlinville was also the opening meet for the junior high Warriors squad Tuesday afternoon.

Team standings for the four-team meet are as follows:

Seventh grade boys – 1. Carlinville 147; 2. Mt. Olive 93; 3. Staunton 88; 4. Bunker Hill 76.

Eighth grade boys – 1. Bunker Hill 120; 2. Carlinville 109.33; 3. Mt. Olive 72.66; 4. Staunton 65.

Seventh grade Girls – 1. Carlinville 136; 2. Staunton 131; 3. Mt. Olive 84; 4. Bunker Hill 47

Eighth grade girls – 1. Staunton 138; 2. Carlinville; 3. Mt. Olive 82; 4. Bunker Hill 36.

Top Three Finishes

The top three finishes in each event are as follows

Boys

100 meters seventh grade – 1. Drake Dufrain, Staunton 12.6; 2. Mason Patton, Carlinville 12.7; 3. Ricky Woods, Bunker Hill 12.9.

100 meters eighth grade – 1. Corey Hall, Bunker Hill 13.00; 2. Mark Masinelli, Staunton 13.10; 3. Mason Drake, Carlinville 13.40.

200 meters seventh grade – 1. Patton, Carlinville 26.20; 2. Luke Daugherty, Carlinville 27.10; 3. Woods, Bunker Hill 27.80.

200 meters eighth grade – 1. John Berry, Mt. Olive 25.7; 2. Hall, Bunker Hill 26.30; 3. Ryan Grether, Bunker Hill 27.10.

400 meters seventh grade – 1. Skyler Ross, Mt. Olive 1:13.4; 2. Riley Hubert, Mt. Olive 1:14.2; 3. Zack Painter, Staunton 1:14.8.

400 meters eighth grade – 1. Noufel Ramadan, Staunton 57.2; 2. Drew Gvillo, Bunker Hill 1:03.2; 3. Drew Richardson, Carlinville 1:05.60.

800 meters seventh grade – 1. Trent Markezich, Mt. Olive 2:40.9; 2. Colin Kreipe, Carlinville 2:51.4; 3. David Harris, Carlinville 2:52.9.

800 meters eighth grade – 1. Cameron Strubbe, Carlinville 2:56.9; 2. Garrett Dickerson, Mt. Olive 2:58.7; 3. Caden Barkley, Carlinville 2:59.5.

1600 meters seventh grade – 1. Markezich, Mt. Olive 5:48.2; 2. Gvillo, Bunker Hill 5:59; 3. Levi Yudinsky, Carlinville 6:04.9.

1600 meters eighth grade – 1. Drew Gvillo, Bunker Hill 5:31.3; 2. Dustin Roberts, Carlinville 5:34.40; 3. Miersch Blake, Staunton 6:03.70.

100 meter hurdles seventh grade – 1. Richardson, Carlinville 18.4; 2. Markezich, Mt. Olive 20.2; 3. Lonnie Lewis, Bunker Hill 20.7.

100 meter hurdles eighth grade – 1. Evan Morris, Bunker Hill 17.40; 2. Cole Econie, Carlinville 17.6; 3. Garrett Dickerson, Mt. Olive 18.4.

4 x 100 relay seventh grade – 1. Bunker Hill 58.0; 2. Staunton 59.5; 3. Mt. Olive 1:03.1

4 x 100 relay eighth grade – 1. Bunker Hill 53.9; 2. Carlinville 56.1; 3. Staunton 59.2.

4 x 200 relay seventh grade – 1. Carlinville 1:58.3; 2. Staunton 2:21.7.

4 x 200 relay eighth grade – 1. Mt. Olive 1:59.

4 x 400 relay seventh grade – 1. Carlinville 4:42.7; 2. Bunker Hill 5:00.2; 3. Mt. Olive 5:10.

4 x 400 relay eighth grade – 1. Bunker Hill 4:27.2; 2. Staunton 4:38.

Shot put seventh grade – 1. Drake Dufrain, Staunton 30-feet-4.5 inches; 2. Caleb Partridge, Staunton 28-8; 3. Noah Partridge, Staunton 28-3.5.

Shot put eighth grade – 1. Evan Morris, Bunker Hill 36-4; 2. John Berry, Mt. Olive 32-10.5; 3. Richard Campbell, Carlinville 30-9.

Discus seventh grade – 1. Darius Brown, Staunton 75-feet; 2. Zayn Long, Carlinville 74-10; 3. Harrison Nepute, Carlinville 73-7.

Discus eighth grade – 1. Drew Gvillo, Bunker Hill 118-9; 2. Berry, Mt. Olive 109-5; 3. Campbell, Carlinville 92-11.

High jump seventh grade – 1. Jayden Chambers, Mt. Olive 4-feet-3 inches; 2. Damon Sharp, Carlinville 4-2; 3. Gabe Pauline, Carlinville 3-10.

High jump eighth grade – 1. John Mize, Bunker Hill 5-4; 2. Logan Scroggins, Bunker Hill 4-11; 3. Cole Econie, Carlinville 4-6.

Pole vault, seventh grade – 1. Daugherty, Carlinville 10-feet-2 inches; 2. Yudinsky, Carlinville 7-3; 3. Treiton Park, Carlinville 5-6.

Pole vault, eighth grade – 1. Mason Drake, Carlinville 8-3; 2. Brock Goodman, Calrinville 6-0; 3. Michael Walch, Carlinville 5-9.

Long jump seventh grade – 1. Morris, Bunker Hill 15-feet-11.5 inches; 2. Tristan Strohbeck, Mt. Olive 14-8.5; 3. Charlie Kessinger, Carlinville 12-9.5.

Long jump eighth grade – 1. Nofel Ramadan, Staunton 15-9.5; 2. Drake, Carlinville 13-10.25; 3. Hunter Pascal, Mt. Olive 12-8.5.

Girls

100 meters seventh grade – 1. Whitney Weller, Staunton 12.8; 2. Rachel Hall, Staunton 13.3; 3. Adrienne Tracy, Carlinville 13.7.

100 meters eighth grade – 1. Eryn Seal, Carlinville 13.8; 2. Jade Bersch, Mt. Olive 14.5; 3. Anaelise Severs, Bunker Hill 14.6.

200 meters seventh grade – 1. Tracy, Carlinville 28.70; 2. Hall, Staunton 29.90; 3. Breanna Baldwin-Zurek, Staunton 31.5.

200 meters eighth grade – 1. Miranda Matta, Mt. Olive 29.3; 2. Hannah Dustman, Staunton 31.0; 3. Emily Stanton, Staunton 32.0.

400 meters seventh grade – 1. Lily Bruhn, Staunton 1:10.7; 2. Makenna Wilkinson, Bunker Hill 1:11.3; 3. Sophia Ruffatto, Carlinville 1:11.70.

400 meters eighth grade – 1. Dana Jarden, Staunton 1:13.6; 2. Bailey Scroggins, Staunton 1:1.5; 3. Jade Bersch, Mt. Olive 1:17.1.

800 meters, seventh grade – 1. Annabelle Hulin, Carlinville 2:53.4; 2. Braylee Gilmore, Carlinville 2:57.5; 3. Allie Helling, Bunker Hill 3:15.9.

800 meters, eighth grade – 1. Lydia Roller, Staunton 2:3.1; 2. Erica Pickerill, Staunton 3:11.3; 3. Gagnon Sydney, Staunton 3:13.9.

1600-meters, seventh grade – 1. Ruffatto, Carlinville 6:19.3; 2. Brooke Kinder, Staunton 6:34.5; 3. Taylor Miklavick, Bunker Hill 6:46.5.

1600 meters eighth grade – 1. Roller, Staunton 5:33.8; 2. Paige Scroggins, Staunton 6:46.7; 3. Erica Pickerill, Staunton 6:54.

110-meter hurdles, seventh grade – 1. Carly Butts, Mt. Olive 17.4; 2. Makenna Wilkinson, Bunker Hill 18.4; 3. Marlee Whitler, Carlinville 21.2.

110-meter hurdles, eighth grade – 1. Miranda Matta, Mt. Olive 16.19; 2. Acacia Dyer, Carlinville 16.2; 3. Anaelise Severs, Bunker Hill 19.1.

4 x 100 relay seventh grade – 1. Staunton 58.2; 2. Carlinville 1:01.2; 3. Bunker Hill 1:05.1.

4 x 100 relay eighth grade – 1. Carlinville 57.0; 2. Mt. Olive 58.0; 3. Staunton 1:04.7.

4 x 200 relay seventh grade – 1. Carlinville 2:05.8; 2. Mt. Olive 2:06.9; 3. Staunton 2:14.

4 x 200 relay eighth grade – 1. Staunton 2:06.6; 2. Carlinville 2:35.3.

4 x 400 relay seventh grade – 1. Staunton 5:19.5; 2. Mt. Olive 5:28.4

4 x 400 relay eighth grade – 1. Carlinville 5:01.6; 2. Staunton 5:24.7; 3. Staunton 5:28.7.

Shot put seventh grade – 1. Peyton Drew, Carlinville, 23-feet-11 inches; 2. Alexis Norwood, Carlinville 19-; 3. Holly DeVries, Mt. Olive 19-2.5.

Shot put eighth grade – 1. Payton Redeker, Staunton 22-11.5; 2. Analise Best, Staunton 22-9; 3. Faith O’Dell, Carlinville, 20-8.

Discus, seventh grade – 1. Ella Walker, Carlinville, 70-feet-4 inches; 2. Sarah Korunka, Mt. Olive 58-8; 3. Morgan Broaddus, Carlinville 57-7.

Discus eighth grade – 1. Best, Staunton 72-3; 2. Madison Wieties, Carlinville 56-7; 3. Taryn Russell, Staunton 41-10.

High jump seventh grade – 1. Whitler, Carlinville 4-feet-4 inches; 2. Farris Howard, Carlinville 4-3; 3. Payton Stephens, Mt. Olive 3-10.

High jump eighth grade – 1. Anaelise Severs, Bunker Hill 4-4; 2. Kayla Bungardner, Mt. Olive 4-0; 3. Elsa Mefford, Carlinville 4-0.

Pole vault seventh grade – 1. McKenna Tosh 5-feet-6 inches; 2. Abby Rhodes, Staunton 5-0.

Pole vault, eighth grade – 1. Seal, Carlinville 6-3.

Long jump seventh grade – 1. Coral Oiler, Mt. Olive 12-feet-11 inches; 2. Carly Butts, Mt. Olive 12-0; 3. Avery Bartox, Mt. Olive 11-11.5.

Long jump eighth grade – 1. Miranda Matta, Mt. Olive 13-6; 2. Libbie Nowell, Mt. Olive 12-1.25; 3. Hannah Dustman, Staunton 12-0.

College Baseball

Blackburn 9, Lincoln Christian 8 (11 inn.)

CARLINVILLE – Tyler Durand had six hits and four RBI for Blackburn College’s baseball team Tuesday as they came back to beat Lincoln Christian 9-8 in 11 innings.

Blackburn is now 3-12 on the season. Lincoln Christian (4-14) led 6-1 in the third inning but the Beavers rallied to tie the game with two in the third and three in the fifth inning.

Lincoln Christian scored single runs in the seventh and eighth innings, with the Beavers tying it once more with two in the eighth, before winning it in the 11th for its only lead of the game.

Durand had a double among his six hits, scoring three runs.

Jon Pierre Hobbs had three hits, two RBIs and a run scored and A.J. Gill had two RBIs. Ramon Rios scored twice and had a hit.

Dillon Hensley got the win with an inning and two-thirds of relief, striking out one. Sammy Gordon pitched six and a third inning of relief, allowing just one earned run while striking out five. Kyler Sherrill pitched the first three innings, striking out five with three earned runs.

Logan Todd had four hits including two doubles, with two runs and an RBI for Lincoln Christian. Garrett Aeilts had two hits and two RBI.