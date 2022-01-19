Truman Leonard Burns

Truman Leonard Burns, 76, of Carlinville, IL, passed away at St. John’s Hospital, Springfield, IL on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 at 4:30 p.m.

He was born Nov. 13, 1945, in Carlinville, IL to Robert Burns and Irene (Schaaf) Burns.

He married Dorothy M. (Scroggins) Burns on August 28, 1965 in Bunker Hill, IL.

He worked for Advance Glove Company.

He was a professional motor cross racer and owned American made products.

He was a veteran of the US Army after having served during Vietnam.

He was a member of the American Legion of Carlinville, IL.

He enjoyed mowing grass, woodworking and family time with his grandkids and great grandkids.

He is survived by his spouse, Dorothy Burns of Carlinville, IL; sons, Scott (companion, Angie Hawkins) Burns of Carlinville, IL, Wayne (Angela) Burns of Carlinville, IL; grandchildren, Kaytln (Eric) Santowski of Girard, IL, Brittney (companion, Tyler McNaughton) Burns of Carlinville, IL, Andrew (companion, Callie Young) Burns of Buckner, IL, Nathaniel Burns of Carlinville, IL, Tristen Burns of Carlinville, IL; great-grandchildren, Skylar Santowski, Jaxon McNaughton; sibling, Kathy Brimberry of Arnold, MO and his mother’s companion, Oscar Larson of CA.

Truman was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Dorothy Vance, Joyce Rauzi and Richard Burns. Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 at Carlinville First Church from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Carlinville First Church.

Burial will be at Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Carlinville.

Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer’s Association.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, IL is in charge of the arrangements.