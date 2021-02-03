Trudy K. Watson

Trudy K. Watson, 75, of Green Valley, AZ. passed away at home with her husband Harold Watson of 29 years by her side, on Dec. 18, 2020.

She was born in Springfield, on Sept. 27, 1945. She was the daughter of Wilbur and Irma Long.

She attended grade school in Chesterfield, and graduated from Carlinville High School in the class of 1963 and receive her B.S. degree at the University of Illinois.

She had an enjoyable career at Franklin Life Insurance and later joined her husband in their drapery business. They retired and permanently settled in Green Valley, AZ.

Trudy loved life and enjoyed traveling and social events. Music was her passion and she enjoyed singing, dancing and playing various instruments.

Trudy will be remembered with her beautiful warm smile that would light up a room. Her genuine kindness and her loving heart will always be remembered by those who knew her.