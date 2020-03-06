Truck fueling center installed at Brighton Casey’s General Store

Truck fueling center installed at Brighton Casey’s General

The 25-year-old Brighton Casey’s General Store business now features a fueling center specifically designed for trucks. The construction began in mid-November 2019 and the project was finalized Jan. 24. Fuel went live on the new pumps Feb. 20. Enquirer Democrat photo by Jackson Wilson.

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

For the first time in its 25-year history, the Brighton Casey’s General Store is featuring a truck fueling center.

The foundation of the new establishment was laid on the property previously owned by Harold Heyen. Heyen’s hardware store was closed following his retirement roughly three years ago.

Construction kicked off in mid-November 2019 and was finalized Jan. 24.

Fuel went live on the new pumps Feb. 20.

“I truly feel that this is going to be a great asset to our business,” said Brighton Casey’s owner Janna Croxton. “The reason being is because it is going to allow drivers to stop in an area that doesn’t have much availability within a fairly reasonable distance. I know that Casey’s has done research with the state of Illinois and determined that we have enough truck traffic that passes through this area between the Pontoon Beach warehouses and the Jacksonville-Springfield region. We feel that we’ve got the ability to sustain that.”

Casey’s has a full kitchen that is in operation for 24 hours a day. Customers can order anything in that category, including pizza, chicken and breadsticks, around the clock.

In addition to being a full convenience store, Casey’s has added a premium unleaded fuel option that is ethanol-free to go along with their diesel and bio-fuel brands.

Casey’s has also recently launched a new reward’s program.

“This new feature allows customers to earn points for their purchases that they make in the store and at our pumps,” said Croxton. “Those points can be converted to one of two things – cash that can be used within the store or discounts for fuel.”

Casey’s Rewards members can turn points into a donation for Cash for Classrooms, a fundraiser that provides support for teachers through cash donations. Casey’s also provides additional fundraising through its Pizza and Donut Partnership Cards. Last year, Casey’s contributed more than $4.5 million to communities and charities.

For more information and to find employment opportunities, visit www.caseys.com.