Truck drivers pull over Bunker Hill driver on I-70

Truck drivers pull over Bunker Hill driver on

TROY (Aug. 16, 2018) – A 33-year-old Bunker Hill man has been arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs after being pulled over by two semi tractor-trailer drivers on Interstate 70 near Troy on Sunday, Aug. 12.

According to Illinois State Police District 11 Trooper Calvin Dye Jr., ISP received two calls around 3:30 p.m. Sunday regarding a minivan swerving “all over the road”; a third caller then reported the minivan had crashed into the median and the driver got out of the vehicle, got back in, and continued eastbound, moving around 20 mph. The semi drivers worked together to force the minivan driver to slow down and pull over onto the shoulder, at which time one of the semi drivers took the keys out of the minivan so the driver could not leave. Dye said the truck drivers’ actions may have prevented potential accidents involving other drivers.

The minivan driver’s identity has not yet been released.