Trivia for the week of 11-14-19

THE HOLIDAYS LITTLE HELPERS

You are shopping for Thanksgiving and Christmas (you are one of The Holidays llittle helpers) and your stomach begins to grumble. You look for a fast food restaurant and these types of restaurants use mottoes. What is a motto? In this case, it is a short phrase, that helps to identify a fast food restaurant. It might be one of your favorites.

Here are six mottoes for various fast food restaurants. Your task is to say what restaurant name applies to the motto. This may look familiar but it has ben modified for 2019.

1. “Great food brings us together.”

2. “We have the meats for sandwiches.”

3. “It’s not fast food it’s fan food.”

4. “It’s finger lickin’ good.”

5. “Eat fresh.”

6. “I’m lovin’ it.”

Enjoy!

For the answers, visit “opinion” tab on enquirerdemocrat.com

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

Answers for November 14 column.

1. McAlister

2. Arby’s

3. Dairy Queen

4. Kentucky Fried Chicken

5. Subway

6. McDonald’s

For the answers, visit “opinion” tab on enquirerdemocrat.com