Trivia for the week of 10-24-19

1. Who has the most World Series rings as a player? How many?

2. In the first game of the 1988 World Series, this injured player came in to pinch hit and won the game with a walk off home run?.

3. What pitcher is most famous for a bases loaded strikeout to help win the World Series for the Cardinals in 1926?

4. Who called a home run shot in the 1932 World Series against the Chicago Cubs?

5. Who hit the most home runs in the World Series? How many?

Answers for October 24 Column

1. Yogi Berra, 10

2. Kirk Gibson

3. Grover Cleveland Alexander

4. Babe Ruth

5. Mickey Mantle, 18