Trivia Night planned as benefit for Deanna Claro

A Trivia Night Benefit is planned for Deanna Claro Lowry on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Gillespie Civic Center, 115 North Macoupin (behind the Firehouse).

Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the trivia will begin at 7 p.m. Mulligans will be for sale and chances for donated prizes. Chances will be sold fora Blackstone Outdoor Gas Range Grille/Fryer that will be drawn on March 17 at $5 each or three for $10.

Deanna is a 37-year-old woman from Gillespie. She and her husband Kyle have three small children, Kaeleb, Kolton and Lydia. Deanna was diagnosed with breast cancer that had also spread to lymph nodes. Since the diagnosis, she has had many chemo treatments and surgery. On Dec. 20, she underwent a double mastectomy which will be followed by six to seven weeks of radiation.

As this is a benefit to assist the family with expenses, the fee per table is $150 with a maximum of 10 people per table. Trivia contestants are invited to bring their own beverages and snacks. Alcoholic beverages are permitted with photo I.D. The questions and facilitator will be Steve Joyce.

Those wishing to send a monetary donation, there is an account for Deanna and Kyle Lowry, c/o United Community Bank, 301 North Macoupin, Gillespie, IL 62033.

To register, contact Kim Burns 217-825-9879 or Cathy Visintin 217-741-7945