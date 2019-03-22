Trivia Night Benefit for Stacey Keck

A Trivia Night will be held on April 13 to benefit Stacey Keck who is fighting cancer. The benefit will be held at the Gillespie Methodist Church, 900 Broadway. Doors open at 5 p.m. and trivia starting at 5:30 p.m.

Tables will be $100 each with a maximum of 10 players per table. Call Mindy at 217-313-4309 to reserve your table or for more information. Many nice gift baskets will be available for purchase.

Outside soft drinks and snacks will be allowed. Also available for purchase will be the Gillespie UMC Mission Work Team’s Famous Pulled Pork Nachos, soda and water.