Trivia for Jan. 2, 2020

New Year’s Eve

Here are a few key points about the beginning of the New Year from history to song and the dropping of the ball.

1. When is the first time in history that New Year’s Day was celebrated on January 1st.

2. In 1582 which calendar marked 1 January as the New Year?

3. The traditional song for ringing in the New Year in most English speaking countries is?

4. Who is attributed to writing the above song?

5. Do you have to pay to watch the New Year’s Eve Ball drop in Times Square?

6. How much does the New Year’s Eve Ball weigh?

Post early Jan. 2

1. When the Julian Calendar took effect in 40 B.C.

2. Gregorian Calendar

3. “Auld Lang Syne”

4. Robert Burns

5. The New Year’s Eve Celebration is free and open to the public.

6. 11,875 pounds