Trivia 12-26-19

This is a continuation of the Christmas Song I from earlier this month. The songs add a Joy and Happiness to our lives.

1. The Grinch is as cuddly as a?

2. Which song does the Guinness Book of World Records state is the best-selling single of all time?

3. In the carol “Jingle Bells” what kind of a sleigh is mentioned?

4. In 1953, this Christmas song was Eartha Kits biggest hit?

5. In 1948 what song was released by Spike Jones and the City Slickers?

Answers

1. Cactus

2. White Christmas

3. One Horse Open

4. Santa Baby

5. “All I want for Christmas is my two teeth