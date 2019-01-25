Tristen Burns, wrestling Cavaliers make history

Carlinville sets new school

record in regular

season wins

By Jackson Wilson

This past week may have been a busy one, but it was also one for the ages.

In addition to posting a solid 5-2 dual record over a span of four days, the Carlinville wrestling Cavaliers achieved a couple of milestones along the way.

On Jan. 15, Carlinville traveled to New Berlin High School and earned a split – defeating the host Pretzels 42-24 and barely falling short to the Jerseyville Panthers 41-39. Tucker Hughes made his return to the lineup for the Cavies and pinned both of his opponents in under a minute. Overall, Hughes won six of seven matches this week after missing a month and a half with hamstring issues and a fractured pelvis.

The highlight of the night came from Tristen Burns, who joined his brother, Nate Burns, in the 100-win club with a hard-fought (2:40) pin against Jerseyville. Nate had previously won his 100th career match at the Litchfield Super Duals on Dec. 1. T. Burns finished the week at a perfect 5-0 mark and improved his senior season record to 28-6. He remains alongside N. Burns (28-7) and Hughes (12-2) in the honorable mention state rankings as the regular season enters its final stretch.

For the full story look for it in the January 24th, 2019 issue of the Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat.

The Carlinville wrestling Cavaliers honored seven seniors and their families prior to their last home meet on Jan. 18. Pictured, from left, are Stephanie Kline, Stephen Otten, Robert Miller, Brandon Miller, Tina Demming, Jamie Hughes, Tucker Hughes, Alan Hughes, Tristen Burns, Angie Burns, Nate Burns, Wayne Burns, David Green, Tucker Green, Sasha Green, Deborah Lawless and Chase Lawless. Enquirer-Democrat photo by Jackson Wilson.