Tristen Burns to represent Carlinville at state wrestling meet

Tristen Burns to represent Carlinville at state wrestling

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Sports Reporter

On Friday, six Carlinville Cavalier wrestlers made the journey to Carterville High School to take part in the 2019 Illinois High School Association Class 1A Sectional. All Cavie participants walked away from the competition with several reasons to be proud, especially state-bound Tristen Burns.

Burns delivered an early statement with a 45-second pin in the opening match and followed that up by grinding out a quarterfinal win by via of a slim 2-0 decision. After falling short in the semifinal, Burns punched his ticket to state with a 10-2 conquest in the consolation bracket. Tristen finished the day with a loss in the sectional’s 170 third place match. Burns has now won 114 matches in his career and is 39-11 in his senior campaign thus far.

“This is a great accomplishment for Tristen. He has worked really hard to get to this point in his career. We are proud of him and the entire senior group for their commitment to their craft and to this program,” said Carlinville head coach Tim Johnson.

Nate Burns, Chase Michaelis, Dustin Roberts, Chase Lawless and Jake Egelhoff were the other five sectional representatives for the Cavies.

State-bound Carlinville wrestler Tristen Burns raises his arm in victory during the Carterville Sectional last Friday. Photo contributed.