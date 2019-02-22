Tristen Burns competes at state meet, earns 40th win of senior season

Tristen Burns competes at state meet, earns 40th

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer-Democrat Sports Reporter

Tristen Burns has made history yet again.

After watching his brother, Nate, fall short of one last berth on the grand stage, Tristen Burns scaled the mountain and ensured that his family’s legacy would live on for one final weekend.

On Feb. 14, Tristen traveled to State Farm Center in Champaign to participate in the Illinois High School Association Clas 1A Individual State Wrestling Competition.

T. Burns was immediately bounced from title contention on opening day, but managed to move up in the consolation bracket. By via of a 17-7 major decision, Tristen raised his arm in triumph for the 40th time in his senior season and became the first Carlinville Cavalier wrestler to win a state match since Jacob Dixon in 2015.

Tristen turns in his colors with a 40-12 senior record and 115 wins for his career after going just 15-20 as a freshman. Prior to this season, no other Cavie had reached the 40-win mark in a single campaign.

“This is a testament to Tristen and our team’s passion to improving each day as individuals and teammates. He really embraced and trusted the process. I’m so proud to have been able to coach Tristen and all of the seniors this year. Nothing makes me happier than seeing these kids develop into high character young men,” said a proud Carlinville head coach Tim Johnson.

Carlinville senior Tristen Burns focuses in on his opponent during the Illinois High School Association Class 1A Individual State Meet in Champaign. Burns became the first Cavalier wrestler to reach 40 wins in a single season and was the first Carlinville representative to win a match at state since Jacob Dixon (2015). Tristen was eliminated in the consolation quarterfinal. Photo contributed.