Trick or Treat dates set for Carlinville

Trick or Treating in the city of Carlinville will be allowed on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 30-31, from 6-8 p.m.

The Carlinville Rotary Halloween Parade will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28. It will begin at 6:15 p.m. from Carlinville Plaza. This year’s theme is “150 Years of the Macoupin County Courthouse.”