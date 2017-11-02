Tri-Valley stings Chargers in first round of playoffs
DOWNS (Nov. 2, 2017) – South Mac’s first playoff game as a program Saturday at Tri-Valley may not have turned out like it had hoped, but the experience can only help the Chargers grow in future years.
Tri-Valley scored 28 points in the first quarter and went on for a 42-6 victory over South Mac Saturday in the opening round of the Class 2A state football playoffs in Downs.
A South Mac turnover and two onside kick recoveries by the Vikings enabled them to jump out to a 28-0 lead after a quarter and took a 35-0 lead to halftime.
It became 42-0 early in the third quarter.
Johnny Darrah’s 61-yard touchdown run provided the South Mac lone points in the game. Darrah ran for 96 yards on 16 attempts. He also completed a pass for 27 yards to Braden Morris.
But South Mac was limited to 131 yards of total offense.
Damin Jones and Trent Bertelsmann both recovered fumbles defensively for South Mac, which finishes 5-5 in its first season as a co-op.
Tri-Valley will host Shelbyville in round two of the playoffs.