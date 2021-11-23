Trevor Jordan McNeilly

Trevor Jordan McNeilly, 43, of Carlinville, passed away on Wednesday, October 27 at his home.

He was born on Aug. 16, 1978 in Springfield, to Richard and Cheryll McNeilly.

He married Kimberly Walden on July 11, 2013, in Carlinville.

He was kind and generous and never seemed to meet a stranger. He would never let anybody feel like they were alone and enjoyed helping others. He enjoyed building custom Legos, all superhero movies, the Marvel Universe, playing gin rummy, and cooking his wife’s favorite meals. But his most important pastime was spending time with his wife and cats.

He was survived by his wife, Kim.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life took place at Memorial Christian Church on Nov. 13, 2021.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Visit heinzfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.