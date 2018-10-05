Trees added to Carlinville parks

Two months ago, 16 native species saplings were added to Carlinville’s six parks, increasing the total number of trees to 129, through the efforts of Tree City representatives Paul Mihalek, Bill McClain and Fitness-A-Go-Go owners Tracy Bilbruck and Lori Hopping. Trees added were 11 bur oaks, three service berries and two grey dogwoods. Tree City is also working with the Illinois Department of Conservation to have invasive honeysuckle eradicated from the parks to give native plants a greater chance to flourish. Any groups or organizations interested in helping with the watering and monitoring of the new trees can contact Hopping at (217) 854-3709.